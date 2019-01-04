UCLA defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka announces he's transferring

UCLA defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka, who had gone from a part-time starter in 2017 to exclusively a reserve last season, announced on Twitter on Thursday that he intended to leave the school as a graduate transfer.
“My time at UCLA has been one of the most memorable times of my life, I have created memories and built friendships that surely will last a lifetime,” wrote Nnoruka, a redshirt junior.
Nnoruka went on to thank former Bruins coaches Jim Mora and Angus McClure “for giving me a chance to fulfill one of my dreams” but did not mention coach Chip Kelly, who succeeded Mora before last season.
Nnoruka made seven tackles last season while playing in 11 games as a reserve. He had played in all 13 games during the previous season, starting 10, while making 49 tackles, 8½ tackles for loss and two sacks.
Nnoruka’s dip in playing time was mostly a function of the Bruins going with younger players under a new coaching staff.