UCLA linebacker Jaelan Phillips retires from football for health reasons

By
Dec 15, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Jaelan Phillips (15) and Nate Meadors (22) close in on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder last season. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

UCLA sophomore outside linebacker Jalean Phillips, one of the team’s top pass rushers, has retired from football after his season was cut short by a concussion, a school spokesman said Saturday.

Phillips was one of the most coveted recruits in school history out of Redlands East Valley High but played in only 11 games over two seasons — including four games last season — because of injuries.

Phillips was sidelined by an ankle injury and a concussion in 2017 and suffered another concussion in 2018. He also underwent two surgeries in the offseason because of a wrist injury after being hit by a car.

He finished his career with 41 tackles, 4½ sacks and eight tackles for loss.
