UCLA linebacker Jaelan Phillips retires from football for health reasons

UCLA sophomore outside linebacker Jalean Phillips, one of the team’s top pass rushers, has retired from football after his season was cut short by a concussion, a school spokesman said Saturday.
Phillips was one of the most coveted recruits in school history out of Redlands East Valley High but played in only 11 games over two seasons — including four games last season — because of injuries.
Phillips was sidelined by an ankle injury and a concussion in 2017 and suffered another concussion in 2018. He also underwent two surgeries in the offseason because of a wrist injury after being hit by a car.
He finished his career with 41 tackles, 4½ sacks and eight tackles for loss.