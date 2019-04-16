What is UCLA getting in Mick Cronin? Cincinnati insider shares his observations

It’s where Mick Cronin was the best sixth-grade basketball player in the city. He was just shy of 5 foot 7 then, and he never added on. He played high school ball for his father, Hep at LaSalle, a Catholic institution on the west side. Hep Cronin was a legendary high school coach, known almost as much for his temper as his success. (Mick’s temper comes and goes; Hep’s always ran hot.)