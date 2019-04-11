Mick Cronin focused on transforming UCLA men’s basketball team into a winner

Guerrero said Cronin was responsible for paying the $2.2-million buyout on his Cincinnati contract out of the $2-million signing bonus that UCLA gave him as part of a new contract that includes up to $300,000 in team and academic bonuses per season. Cronin’s reciprocal buyout with the Bruins calls for either party to pay $19 million should it separate before March 31, 2020. That figure goes down to $15.4 million in the second year, $8.775 million in the third year, $5.925 million in the fourth year and $3 million in the fifth year.