Mick Cronin jumps right into his work as UCLA basketball coach

“Hey, I don’t know about this guy, he may not play me, may not let me shoot enough,” Cronin said, “but you’re gonna know this. He’s honestly honest, OK? I spell love and discipline the same way. And I think, whether it’s being a father, you gotta spend time with people if you love them. And if you spend time with people, you know who they are, they know what you’re about and they know you’re about helping them become better men as a basketball coach. And if you’re doing that, it’s easy to coach, because the kids know you love them.”