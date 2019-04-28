UCLA gymnastics: Looking back at a memorable 2019 season
By Blake Richardson
Apr 28, 2019 | 8:00 AM
As she nears graduation, UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi reflects on finding joy in her performances and how coach Valorie Kondos Field's innovative routines helped transform the sport. (Video by Claire Hannah Collins).
The gymnastics season for UCLA ended a week ago, with a third-place finish at the NCAA championships in Fort Worth.
Bruins gymnasts recorded 21 scores of 10.0, with Kyla Ross recording a perfect score in an NCAA-record 10 consecutive meets. She was also the first college gymnast to record a “Double Gym Slam” in a single season – recording a perfect score in every discipline, twice.
Katelyn Ohashi performed a floor exercise during a meet in January that received 117 million views on YouTube, making it the most-watched sports video of the year.
Through it all, Los Angeles Times photojournalist Wally Skalij spent many hours with the team.
Clockwise from left: UCLA gymnast Madison Kocian warms-up before the NCAA Championship in Ft. Worth, Texas. Kendall Poston has her foot taped outside the locker room before the PAC-12 Chamionships in Salt Lake City. Macy Toronjo jumps rope while warmin-up before the PAC-12 Championships. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)