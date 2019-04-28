UCLA gymnastics: Looking back at a memorable 2019 season

The gymnastics season for UCLA ended a week ago, with a third-place finish at the NCAA championships in Fort Worth.

It wasn’t the result the Bruins were hoping for as they sent coach Valorie Kondos Field into retirement, but it’s hard to think of the team’s season as anything but a success.

Gymnastics meets at Pauley Pavilion drew crowds larger than that of the men’s basketball team, and the squad’s social media following grew to become the largest of any in women’s college sports.

Bruins gymnasts recorded 21 scores of 10.0, with Kyla Ross recording a perfect score in an NCAA-record 10 consecutive meets. She was also the first college gymnast to record a “Double Gym Slam” in a single season – recording a perfect score in every discipline, twice.

Katelyn Ohashi performed a floor exercise during a meet in January that received 117 million views on YouTube, making it the most-watched sports video of the year.

Through it all, Los Angeles Times photojournalist Wally Skalij spent many hours with the team.

UCLA gymnast Madison Kocian warms-up before the NCAA Championship in Ft. Worth, Texas. UCLA gymnast Kendall Poston has her foot taped outside the locker room before the PAC-12 Championships in Salt Lake City. UCLA gymnast Macy Toronjo jumps rope while warmin-up before the PAC-12 Chamionships in Salt Lake City. Clockwise from left: UCLA gymnast Madison Kocian warms-up before the NCAA Championship in Ft. Worth, Texas. Kendall Poston has her foot taped outside the locker room before the PAC-12 Chamionships in Salt Lake City. Macy Toronjo jumps rope while warmin-up before the PAC-12 Championships. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA's Norah Flately competes on the uneven bars during a meet at Pauley Pavilion. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

UCLA gymnast Kyla Ross competes on the beam at Pauley Pavilion. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

A UCLA gymnast climbs a rope during a workout on the Bruin campus. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

UCLA gymnast Mercedes Sanchez warms-up on the beam during a recent meet at Pauley Pavilion. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

UCLA gymnasts prepare before the PAC-12 Championships in Salt Lake City. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

UCLA gymnast works out on the Bruin campus. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

Gymnasts gather before practice at UCLA. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi completes her floor routine as teamates cheer her on during semifinal competition of the NCAA Gymnastics Championship at the Ft. Worth Convention Center. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

UCLA head coach Valorie Kondos Field wipes the beam before competiton during a recent meet at Pauley Pavilion. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

UCLA coach Valorie Kondos Field seems surprised at her named is unveiled on the floor during a dedication ceremony at Pauley Pavilion. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times