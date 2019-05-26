UCLA defeats James Madison to advance to the women's college world series

Before UCLA softball’s postseason began, coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said the key to the Bruins’ success would be depth at pitcher.
Freshman Megan Faraimo proved Saturday that she could fill that role. She started at pitcher and helped No. 2 UCLA defeat James Madison 7-2 at Easton Stadium, clinching the series in an NCAA super regional. The Bruins advance to the women’s college world series, where they will open against No. 7 Minnesota (46-12).
Faraimo held James Madison (51-10) to four hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight batters.
The game was a duel between pitchers — Faraimo, the Pac-12 freshman of the year, and the Dukes’ Megan Good, a top-three finalist for USA softball college player of the year. Both gave up a hit in the first two innings but kept the contest scoreless.
UCLA (50-6) broke ahead behind a two-RBI single by redshirt junior Rachel Garcia in the third inning scored Kelli Godin and Briana Perez. Taylor Pack then drilled the ball over the center-field fence for a two-run home run.
As the Bruins held the lead, Faraimo was unwavering in the circle. She high-fived catcher Paige Halstead and shouted when the first inning ended with two James Madison runners stranded on base. She maintained that energy and confidence as the game proceeded.
Faraimo struggled a week ago in the NCAA regionals, posting a 10.50 ERA in the two games she pitched. When she started the first inning against Missouri last Sunday, Garcia relieved her in the first inning after giving up three hits, a walk and three runs in two-thirds of an inning. UCLA went on to lose that game as Garcia shouldered the bulk of pitching that weekend — totaling 21 innings in three days.
Behind Faraimo led an unbending defense, UCLA extended its lead on offense with a two-run, bases-loaded single by sophomore Aaliyah Jordan.
As closer Holly Azevedo relieved Faraimo in the sixth inning, the crowd erupted with a standing ovation as Faraimo stepped out of the circle. Two James Madison runners who got on base against Faraimo scored with Azevedo pitching, prompting Garcia to relieve her. But the slip wasn’t enough to overcome the Bruins’ early lead.
It helped that in the seventh inning Pack hit her second home run of the game. It was Pack’s second time this season hitting two home runs in a game, and her first home run since May 10.
The Bruins’ offense was electric Saturday, but in order for UCLA to remain successful as the postseason continues, the team needs strong pitching, too, Inouye-Perez said. That’s what made Faraimo’s start reassuring for the Bruins.