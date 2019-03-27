UCLA’s Kris Wilkes announces he’s headed to the NBA

UCLA sophomore forward Kris Wilkes announced on Wednesday that he was hiring an agent and declaring for the NBA draft, ending his college career with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
“Ever since I was a little kid,” Wilkes wrote in a tweet, “my dream has been to play in the NBA. … To everyone at UCLA, especially to my teammates and coaches, I’m incredibly grateful for all your love and support these past two years. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me, and I will forever be a Bruin!”
Wilkes’ post included pictures of him smiling next to teammate Prince Ali after his game-winning shot against Notre Dame in December as well as pictures next to coaches Steve Alford and Murry Bartow.
Wilkes was the Bruins’ leading scorer last season, averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, on the way to being selected second-team All-Pac-12 for a team that missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in three seasons.
Some NBA scouts have questioned whether Wilkes has improved much during his two college seasons and criticize his ability to impact a game beyond scoring. ESPN has listed him as the No. 73 best player available for the draft, which would put him on the borderline of being taken toward the end of the second round.
A handful of other UCLA players still face questions about their futures.
Sophomore point guard Jaylen Hands, sophomore forward Chris Smith, freshman center Moses Brown and redshirt freshman forward Cody Riley also are contemplating whether to declare for the draft or return next season to play for the Bruins’ new coach.