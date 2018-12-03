UCLA fires on all cylinders, rout Loyola Marymount 82-58

Brown compiled his first double-double since the third game of the season. His 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks were all the more impressive because they mostly came against 7-foot-3 counterpart Mattias Markusson, the rare college player taller than the 7-2 Brown. Brown said he was driven by a recent two-game downturn in which he was a nonfactor against nationally ranked Michigan State and North Carolina.