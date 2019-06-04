UCLA defeats Loyola Marymount and advances to super regional

Kreidler hustled for a leadoff double in the third and UCLA took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Toglia, who got drafted in the first round of the MLBdraft by the Colorado Rockies. Jeremy Ydens smacked a double off the left-field fence to begin the bottom of the fourth, Kreidler got hit by a pitch and Strumpf, who was drafted 64th overall by the Chicago Cubs during his at-bat, belted a three-run homer to left to give the Pac-12 champions a commanding 6-2 lead.