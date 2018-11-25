UCLA's Darnay Holmes did something that hasn't been done for Bruins' football since 2014

UCLA freshman tailback Martell Irby ran for a career-high 47 yards and the first touchdown of his career on a 12-yard run in the third quarter. … UCLA’s Andrew Strauch handled the punting duties with Stefan Flintoft unavailable for unspecified reasons. Strauch averaged 36.3 yards on his three punts. … Bruins kicker J.J. Molson’s two field goals gave him 43 for his career, moving him into seventh place in school history. Molson also missed a 53-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. … UCLA defensive lineman Rick Wade did not play after being absent in practice during the week because of an unspecified injury. Cornerback Nate Meadors also did not play after being limited in practice by an unknown injury.