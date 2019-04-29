UCLA hires Ryan Jorden to replace Jorge Salcedo as men’s soccer coach

UCLA has hired Pacific’s Ryan Jorden as its men’s soccer coach, the school announced Monday, one month after Jorge Salcedo resigned in the wake of his alleged involvement in accepting $200,000 in bribes to help enroll two players using fake athletic profiles.
Jorden helped build Pacific into a West Coast power after reviving the long-shuttered program in 2013, guiding the Tigers to the second round of the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons. Stanford was the only other program on the West Coast to advance that deep into the tournament over the same span.
Pacific enjoyed the largest single-season win-loss turnaround in Division I history under Jorden’s guidance in 2016, going 13-4-2 to register an 11½-game improvement over the previous season. Over Jorden’s last three seasons at the school, the Tigers went 38-13-6.
Jorden previously coached at Cal Baptist for five seasons, leading the Lancers to two NCCAA national championships during his five seasons at the school.
“I am very excited to welcome our tremendously innovative and well-respected new head men’s soccer coach to UCLA,” athletic director Dan Guerrero said in a statement. “At every stop in his tenure as head coach, Ryan has successfully built programs that achieved at impressive levels. He brings with him to Westwood the knowledge of what it takes to establish a consistent, winning culture and a great respect for the UCLA soccer brand, combined with a very high level of technical sports science knowledge. I look forward to seeing his vision for UCLA men’s soccer come to life.”