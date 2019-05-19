UCLA softball gets funky before advancing to NCAA regional final

As the UCLA softball players prepared for their NCAA regionals matchup against Missouri, a guest walked into the locker room.
The Bruins erupted. It was Valorie Kondos Field. The retired UCLA gymnastics coach is choreographing a show in Sea World, as she does every summer, but made the trip from San Diego to surprise the softball team.
They cheered and then they danced. Too many songs for junior Bubba Nickles to list them all. The Bruins performed a dance to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” that Kondos Field taught them several weeks ago. They even did a conga line.
“Being able to stay loose is always a challenge,” coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said, “because we are striving for something that’s pretty big. But Miss Val really did a good job of setting the tone of it’s going to be a great day.”
The energy proved prophetic. UCLA defeated Missouri 9-1 in five innings Saturday to reach the regional championship, which is Sunday at 2 p.m. If the Bruins win, they will earn a spot in the NCAA super regionals.
It started with Nickles in the first inning. She knocked a lead-off solo home run to right field, and sophomore right fielder Aaliyah Jordan hit a two-run home run later in the inning to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.
Redshirt junior pitcher Rachel Garcia stifled Missouri’s offense with a dominant start, one day after holding Weber State to a no-hitter in six innings. She struck out six Missouri batters in 4 1/3 innings while giving up one walk and one hit.
The success was the product of the Bruins’ pregame antics, Nickles said — the dance party with Kondos Field.
“It was just a great momentum builder, and I feel like we carried it into the game,” Nickles said. “We were able to stay loose but confident at the same time.”
UCLA loaded the bases in the fourth inning before sophomore second baseman Kinsley Washington reached on a fielding error as two Bruins scored. Freshman left fielder Kelli Godin loaded the bases with a bunt before Nickles stepped up to bat.
On a 2-and-1 pitch, Nickles drove the ball over the left-field fence for a grand slam. The two home runs in one game tied Nickles’ career high. She ended the game hitting two for three with five RBIs.
“To be able to lead off and then be able to put that big blow,” Inouye-Perez said, “was probably one of the best performances I’ve seen Bubba as a Bruin.”
UCLA is undefeated when it hits two or more home runs, and Saturday was no exception. After Garcia was pulled from the mound, the Tigers loaded the bases and scored one run in the fifth inning, but Garcia returned to the mound to retire one final batter. The game ended on the mercy rule.
“This team does not get thrown off,” Inouye-Perez said. “They stick together. They compete together.”
The Bruins are one win away from reaching the super regionals, bolstered by their enthusiasm as much as their postseason experience.
Their energy Saturday, like their hitting, was contagious.
Fullerton falls to Weber State
Cal State Fullerton was eliminated from the NCAA regionals on Saturday after losing 7-3 to Weber State.
The Wildcats burst ahead with a six-run second inning that included a three-run home run by freshman second baseman Faith Hoe, and scored one more run in the fourth inning. Senior pitcher Addie Jansen kept the Titans scoreless through five innings, with three hits, two strikeouts and a walk in that span.
Fullerton rallied in the sixth inning, scoring three runs, but it was not enough to overcome the early deficit.