UCLA will need wins — not just faith — to reach the NCAA tournament

Update: Bartow said freshman center Moses Brown, the team’s leading rebounder and shot-blocker, would return after a one-game suspension for an unspecified violation of the student-athlete conduct code. Brown is dealing with some nagging Achilles’ soreness, but is expected to retake his spot in the starting lineup. Junior shooting guard Prince Ali will not play in the tournament after testing the plantar fasciitis in his left foot that has sidelined him for the team’s last five games, Bartow said. The status of Stanford guard Daejon Davis, the team’s second-leading scorer, is considered a game-time decision because of an ankle injury that has sidelined him the last two games.