UCLA's disappointing season gets even worse in a 92-81 loss to Utah

UCLA knew before tipoff that it would be without its top big man because of a suspension and had no chance for a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Conference tournament based on results earlier in the day.
Somehow, things got worse.
The Bruins trailed by double figures less than four minutes into the game and never recovered Saturday at the Huntsman Center during a 92-81 loss to Utah that was a fitting end to a horrendous regular season.
UCLA announced before the game that freshman center Moses Brown would not play because of an unspecified violation of the student-conduct code that also imperils his status for the Pac-12 tournament.
Unless Oregon upsets conference-leading Washington later in the day, the Bruins (16-15 overall, 9-9 Pac-12) will finish sixth in the Pac-12 and open the conference tournament against Washington State on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It feels as if the season can’t end soon enough for the Bruins, who were picked to finish second in the conference but lost a season’s worth of games by late December and then their coach to a midseason dismissal.
They momentarily rebounded to win their first three games under interim coach Murry Bartow before their warts reappeared on the way to their worst conference finish since they were 10th during the 2015-16 season. The Bruins struggled to take care of the ball or defend three-point shooters, problems that reemerged Saturday as the Utes (17-13, 11-7) made 11 shots from beyond the arc in the first half on the way to a 27-point lead.
UCLA made one final push when guard David Singleton’s three-pointer with a little less than seven minutes to play shaved the deficit to eight points, but the Bruins would not have a rally in them to match the Utes’ 22-point comeback last month. Forward Kris Wilkes finished with a team-high 20 points for the Bruins.
Utah unintentionally rubbed things in even before tipoff when guard Parker Van Dyke’s three-point buzzer-beater from the teams’ first meeting this season was part of the pregame video montage shown on the scoreboard.
Van Dyke once again delivered the knockout blow Saturday, pulling up for a three-pointer that extended the Utes’ lead to 12 with 1:40 left.
The Utes opened the game making three three-pointers while building a 16-6 lead that prompted Bartow to call a timeout that did nothing to stop the onslaught.
UCLA sustained its habit of losing big, dropping its 13th game this season by at least 11 points. Utah’s Sedrick Barefield was a big part of the latest blowout, notching 29 points.
Brown’s violation occurred before this two-game trip, an athletic department spokesman said, but was not known by the coaching staff until after the Bruins’ game against Colorado on Thursday.
The violation was unrelated to a walking boot Brown has been wearing recently to help protect nagging Achilles’ tendon soreness, the spokesman said. Brown’s status for the Pac-12 Conference tournament next week was undetermined.
Brown sat on the Bruins’ bench holding a basketball about an hour before the game, the hood of his blue UCLA sweatshirt pulled over the back of his head. He later rose to cheer in the first half when teammate Jalen Hill dunked to pull UCLA within 10 points in a rare Bruins highlight.
Brown had also been held of out all but the final five seconds of UCLA’s game against Utah in February at Pauley Pavilion for being late to a morning shootaround.
Brown is the Bruins’ leading rebounder and shotblocker, averaging 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks along with 10.2 points. One of the nation’s tallest players at 7 feet 2, Brown has had an up-and-down season, appearing dominant in some games and a nonfactor in others. He had only three points to go with three rebounds and four blocks in 15 minutes during the Bruins’ 93-68 loss to Colorado.
The Bruins also played a fifth consecutive game without shooting guard Prince Ali, who remained sidelined by plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
It suddenly felt like the least of their worries.