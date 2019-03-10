UCLA's disappointing season gets even worse in a 92-81 loss to Utah

They momentarily rebounded to win their first three games under interim coach Murry Bartow before their warts reappeared on the way to their worst conference finish since they were 10th during the 2015-16 season. The Bruins struggled to take care of the ball or defend three-point shooters, problems that reemerged Saturday as the Utes (17-13, 11-7) made 11 shots from beyond the arc in the first half on the way to a 27-point lead.