Live updates: UCLA unleashes smothering defense, takes halftime lead over Saint Mary’s

Inside a UCLA season on the brink that prepared the Bruins for March Madness

PORTLAND, Ore. — He was flying high over the Rocky Mountains with America’s darling college basketball team … and they were all about to die.

What sounded like the fictional Rolling Stone magazine story involving the rock band Stillwater in “Almost Famous” was terrifyingly real for Mick Cronin. His UCLA Bruins were about 90 minutes into a chartered flight to Milwaukee to play Marquette in December when a jarring announcement came over the loudspeakers: The plane needed diverting.

No reason was given, but word quickly spread to Cronin in the coach’s seat near the front of the converted Boeing 737. The cockpit windshield had shattered. The plane needed to land immediately.

The Bruins’ bid to reach a second consecutive Final Four has rarely been the-seatbelt-sign-is-now-off smooth. There have been some wacky setbacks, leading scorer Johnny Juzang falling off a scooter, center Myles Johnson accidentally elbowing two teammates in the face and forward Mac Etienne getting cited by police for allegedly spitting at taunting Arizona fans.

Three players went down because of serious knee injuries, two lost for the season. Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. constantly dealt with bad ankles. Top defender Jaylen Clark sustained several blows to the head that sidelined him for extended stretches. The team didn’t play for 26 days after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Some might say the Bruins have done well just to make it this far. Fourth-seeded UCLA (25-7) will open the NCAA tournament on Thursday evening at the Moda Center against 13th-seeded Akron (24-9) after pushing through a slew of difficulties, none more dire than the crisis at 30,000 feet.

As the Bruins eyed one another nervously on that flight, there was no play they could call, no shot they could take, that would dictate their fate. Cronin gazed at his 15-year-old stepson, seated nearby. He thought about the more than dozen players on board and how their lives were just starting and how he was responsible for them all.

“They’re kids,” Cronin recently told The Times while recalling the ordeal. “I’ve had a heck of a run if it ends tomorrow.”

