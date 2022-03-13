How many times has the UCLA men’s basketball team won an NCAA title?

UCLA has a rich history in men’s basketball.

But when it comes to NCAA championships, that’s pretty much all it is — history.

As in, ancient history. Or pretty close to it.

The Bruins have won 11 national titles, more than any other school.

Advertisement

With players such as Walt Hazzard, Gail Goodrich, Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton, legendary coach John Wooden led UCLA to 10 championships during a 12-year span from 1964-75.

Sports NCAA basketball bracket: What time is Selection Sunday? How to stream and watch Selection Sunday is almost here. It’s time to find out which college basketball teams will be engaging in March Madness and playing in the NCAA tournament.

A roster that included Ed O’Bannon and Tyus Edney helped coach Jim Harrick claim another Bruins championship in 1996.

And that’s it. No banners raised in the last 21 years and counting.

The Bruins have come close, with three consecutive trips to the Final Four from 2006-08, including a loss to Florida in the 2006 finals, under coach Ben Howland.

But it took more than a decade for UCLA to get past the Sweet 16 again. And it happened during a season in which the Bruins barely got into the tournament.

Last year, second-year coach Mick Cronin‘s team snuck in as part of the NCAA’s First Four. Led by Johnny Juzang and with plenty of support from Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, Cody Riley and others, the Bruins proceeded to rattle off wins over Michigan State, Brigham Young, Abilene Christian and Michigan before losing an overtime heartbreaker to Gonzaga in the Final Four.

The Bruins’ roster has remained largely intact this season for another run at banner No. 12.