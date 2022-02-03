UCLA forward Mac Etienne cited for spitting on Arizona fans after Bruins’ loss

UCLA redshirt freshman forward Mac Etienne was cited by University of Arizona police after allegedly spitting on students following the third-ranked Bruins’ 76-66 loss to the seventh-ranked Wildcats on Thursday night at the McKale Center.

Etienne, who is sitting out this season because of a torn knee ligament, was not detained and was allowed to travel with the team to Phoenix ahead of its game against Arizona State on Saturday, according to one person close to the situation who was not authorized to comment publicly because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Video of the incident surfaced after the game, showing Etienne making two spitting motions as he walked off the court with his teammates. He was then ushered away before the situation escalated further and later seen leaving the arena on the way to the team bus.

It was not immediately clear what kind of legal repercussions Etienne could face as a result of the citation.

“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship,” UCLA athletic department spokesman Scott Markley said in a statement. “We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight’s men’s basketball game, and the matter is under review.”

Etienne enrolled in the middle of last season after the pandemic curtailed his final prep school season. He played in 13 games with the Bruins, making one start, and averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game.

He suffered the knee injury that has sidelined him for the season in October.

