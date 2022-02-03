Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA forward Mac Etienne cited for spitting on Arizona fans after Bruins’ loss

UCLA forward Mac Etienne runs during a game against Arizona.
UCLA forward Mac Etienne, shown playing against Arizona earlier this season, was cited after spitting on fans following the Bruins’ road loss to the Wildcats Thursday night.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share
TUCSON — 

UCLA redshirt freshman forward Mac Etienne was cited by University of Arizona police after allegedly spitting on students following the third-ranked Bruins’ 76-66 loss to the seventh-ranked Wildcats on Thursday night at the McKale Center.

Etienne, who is sitting out this season because of a torn knee ligament, was not detained and was allowed to travel with the team to Phoenix ahead of its game against Arizona State on Saturday, according to one person close to the situation who was not authorized to comment publicly because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Video of the incident surfaced after the game, showing Etienne making two spitting motions as he walked off the court with his teammates. He was then ushered away before the situation escalated further and later seen leaving the arena on the way to the team bus.

It was not immediately clear what kind of legal repercussions Etienne could face as a result of the citation.

Advertisement

“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship,” UCLA athletic department spokesman Scott Markley said in a statement. “We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight’s men’s basketball game, and the matter is under review.”

UCLA guard Jules Bernard drives past Arizona guard Justin Kier (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

UCLA Sports

No. 3 UCLA cannot complete comeback in 76-66 loss to No. 7 Arizona

No. 3 UCLA could complete a late comeback in the 76-66 loss to No. 7 Arizona, giving the Wildcats sole possession of top of Pac-12 standings.

Etienne enrolled in the middle of last season after the pandemic curtailed his final prep school season. He played in 13 games with the Bruins, making one start, and averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game.

He suffered the knee injury that has sidelined him for the season in October.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

Advertisement