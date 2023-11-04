UCLA vs. Arizona: Live updates, start time and analysis

Coaching chess match is among four things to watch when No. 19 UCLA faces Arizona

UCLA coach Chip Kelly walks on the field during a win over Colorado on Oct. 28. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

After a stunning upset over UCLA last season at the Rose Bowl, the Jedd Fisch Revenge Tour rolls back into Tucson on Saturday.

Maybe it was just a coincidence that the Arizona coach wore a shirt reading “It’s Personal” when he met with reporters Thursday. It certainly fed the narrative that there’s going to be a little extra motivation when Fisch tries to win another meeting of the game’s top offensive minds.

For those who don’t recall the full extent of the awkwardness, Fisch was the Bruins’ interim coach when Chip Kelly was hired in late 2017 to replace Jim Mora. Fisch said shortly thereafter that he had discussions with Kelly about remaining on the coaching staff but suggested there was no role for him with Kelly calling his own plays.

