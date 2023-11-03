Coaching chess match is among four things to watch when No. 19 UCLA faces Arizona

After a stunning upset over UCLA last season at the Rose Bowl, the Jedd Fisch Revenge Tour rolls back into Tucson on Saturday.

Maybe it was just a coincidence that the Arizona coach wore a shirt reading “It’s Personal” when he met with reporters Thursday. It certainly fed the narrative that there’s going to be a little extra motivation when Fisch tries to win another meeting of the game’s top offensive minds.

For those who don’t recall the full extent of the awkwardness, Fisch was the Bruins’ interim coach when Chip Kelly was hired in late 2017 to replace Jim Mora. Fisch said shortly thereafter that he had discussions with Kelly about remaining on the coaching staff but suggested there was no role for him with Kelly calling his own plays.

Advertisement

Before UCLA played Arizona in 2021 during Fisch’s first season with the Wildcats, Kelly said he didn’t speak with Fisch about staying with the Bruins. Kelly also disputed Fisch’s contention that the coaches had once spoken about Fisch joining Kelly’s Philadelphia Eagles staff.

Is anyone feeling a touch queasy? Wait, there’s more.

Kelly was so worried about Fisch and his fellow former Bruins assistants’ knowledge of his plays that UCLA deployed silver screens on the sideline to prevent sign stealing before the Bruins’ victory over the Wildcats in 2021.

A year later, Arizona toppled then-No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, essentially knocking the Bruins out of the Pac-12 title race. Going into their latest matchup, both teams are fringe contenders — assuming a rabbit’s foot finds its way in their back pocket the rest of the season given all the teams above them in the standings that need to suffer additional losses.

Here are four things to watch when No. 19 UCLA (6-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) faces Arizona (5-3, 3-2) at Arizona Stadium.