No. 12 UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live updates, start time, betting odds

Chip Kelly: Pac-12 after dark hurts UCLA stars’ chances of winning national awards

UCLA coach Chip Kelly speaks during Pac-12 conference media day in July. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Does a Heisman Trophy candidacy exist if no one can see it?

UCLA has two of the nation’s most riveting players in Zach Charbonnet and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but a second consecutive late start might send East Coast viewers to bed before Charbonnet jukes a defender or Thompson-Robinson zips a pass.

That leaves Bruins coach Chip Kelly as his stars’ chief lobbyist ahead of his team’s 7:30 p.m. PDT kickoff against Arizona State on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

