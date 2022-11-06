No. 12 UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live updates, start time, betting odds

Chip Kelly: Pac-12 after dark hurts UCLA stars’ chances of winning national awards
Does a Heisman Trophy candidacy exist if no one can see it?
UCLA has two of the nation’s most riveting players in Zach Charbonnet and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but a second consecutive late start might send East Coast viewers to bed before Charbonnet jukes a defender or Thompson-Robinson zips a pass.
That leaves Bruins coach Chip Kelly as his stars’ chief lobbyist ahead of his team’s 7:30 p.m. PDT kickoff against Arizona State on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.
It’s taken six years, but Mo Osling III has finally become a stalwart for UCLA
Morrell Osling Jr. hadn’t bought a game program in years. He stopped sometime during his son’s first season at UCLA, but during a punishing heat wave before the first game of Mo Osling III’s sixth and final year in college, a proud parent just wanted to celebrate and document another step in his child’s life.
So Osling approached the man selling the glossy magazines and bought one. He immediately recognized the cover boy.
“Wow,” he thought to himself as he looked at his son next to linebacker Bo Calvert on the front of the program. “There’s a reason why we went through everything.”
A culture club of ‘books and ball’ under Chip Kelly is a dual success for UCLA
Playing football for UCLA means mastering a lot of concepts.
Each week is its own season when it comes to the game plan. Plays come and go. Two Zach Charbonnet runs against Utah earlier this month were “windback zone” and “influence trap,” obscure names leading to big results. Both plays were run for the first time this season.
The previous week, during a victory over Washington, the game plan was heavy on “stick” and “spacing” passes that were abandoned against Utah, according to Chris Osgood, who analyzes the team’s plays for Bruin Report Online.
It’s nothing the Bruins can’t handle. Earlier this month, a team spokesman told reporters defensive lineman Jacob Sykes had just a few minutes for an interview. He needed to get to a philosophy class about Socrates.
UCLA must beware looking past revitalized Arizona State: Five things to watch Saturday
It’s a trap! It’s a trap!
No. 10 UCLA has two games seemingly as innocuous as a walk around the block before that highly anticipated showdown against No. 9 USC later this month.
One might come with chunks of broken sidewalk and a rabid dog in hot pursuit. It arrives Saturday night in the Arizona desert with plenty of “Pac-12 After Dark” intrigue.
Arizona State isn’t good by any standard measure, but the Sun Devils will be at home. They’ve finally identified the correct quarterback in former walk-on Trenton Bourguet. And there’s that whole anything-can-happen — and often does — factor when these teams face each other.
UCLA vs. Arizona State: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
Las Vegas sportsbooks have No. 12-ranked UCLA (7-1, 4-1 in the Pac-12) as 11-point road favorites at Arizona State (3-5, 2-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
UCLA needs to keep winning to keep its conference title hopes alive as it trails Oregon (leading the Pac-12 at 5-0) and is battling No. 9 USC and No. 14 Utah for the second spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas. The Bruins have already beaten Utah and their key game is Nov. 19 vs. USC in the Rose Bowl.
But the Bruins need to take care of business against the have-nots of the conference and early bettors for this game at ASU seem to believe they will as 86% of the bets and 80% of the money has been bet on UCLA -11 at DraftKings. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football splits page.
UCLA came through in a similar spot last Saturday as the 1-2 punch of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (199 yards passing and 50 yards rushing) and running back Zach Charbonnet (198 yards rushing, three touchdowns) built a 24-6 halftime lead and cruised to a 38-13 victory vs. Stanford.