No. 18 UCLA at Cal: Live updates, start time, betting odds and score

UCLA vs. Cal: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

No. 18 UCLA (8-3, 5-3 in the Pac-12) closes its regular season with a Black Friday matinee against the Cal Bears at 1:30 p.m. at California Memorial Coliseum in Berkeley.

Oddsmakers have installed the Bruins as 10-point road favorites as they try to end a two-game losing streak, including the 48-45 loss to USC last Saturday in the Rose Bowl that ended their Pac-12 title hopes.

Early bettors have shown a preference for the road faves as 85% of the bets and 77% of the money has been on the Bruins at DraftKings sportsbooks.

For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s CFB Betting Splits page.

A lot of those bettors might actually be fading Cal (4-7, 2-6 in Pac-12), which is near the bottom of the conference despite rallying to snap a six-game losing streak in its 27-20 win over its biggest rival, Stanford, last Saturday in the “Big Game.” In addition, UCLA routed Stanford 38-13 four weeks ago in their meeting.

The over/under has been set at 60.5 points, with 64% of the early bets and 83% of the money on the over as a shootout is expected with UCLA doing most of the damage with its offense averaging 40 points per game (and the defense allowing 28 points per game). The Bruins are by the quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3,238 total yards, 33 total TDs) and running back Zach Charbonnet (1,240 rushing yards, 13 TDs).

For more sports betting content, check out www.VSiN.com. Sign up to be a subscriber at VSiN.com/subscribe.