UCLA vs. Fresno State: News, analysis and more as Bruins push to build on early success

At 2-0, UCLA steps into unfamiliar world of high expectations
The UCLA Bruins are no longer a sleepy little football operation residing in the shadows of the Rams, Chargers, USC Trojans — and, just maybe — Mater Dei Monarchs.
L.A. loves a winner, and so do the national media. Broadcaster Colin Cowherd latched onto the story after UCLA downed Louisiana State over the weekend, predicting the Bruins would win the Pac-12 Conference while adding, “and I don’t think it’s going to be terribly close.”
The Cheez-It Bowl made UCLA its national team of the week. So did ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. College football coaches and Associated Press pollsters each ranked the team No. 16 in the nation. Some pundits even made UCLA a fashionable pick to make the College Football Playoff.
The first song blaring from loudspeakers at practice Wednesday — Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’ " — seemed fitting for a team that had converted a legion of skeptics.
The bandwagon has even rolled into the Minnesota Vikings’ locker room, where former Bruins star linebacker Eric Kendricks handed out UCLA hats to teammates who played for LSU (somehow getting one to grudgingly place it on his head).
It’s a strange new world of expectations the Bruins (2-0) have stepped into as they prepare for their next game, against Fresno State (1-1) on Sept. 18 at the Rose Bowl. Could they stumble given the unfamiliar territory?
“We’re trying to prove a point this year, we’ve got a great team, we know what we have, so we’re ignoring the hype of whatever everything on media is saying,” senior cornerback Cam Johnson said. “That’s all good, all that candy, the eye candy, we’re just buckling down and staying humble and preparing for the next game, trying to win.”
UCLA moves up to No. 13 in top 25 polls
UCLA got something for nothing Sunday, moving up three spots to No. 13 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls despite not playing over the weekend.
The Bruins (2-0) continue to bask in the afterglow of their Sept. 4 victory over Louisiana State (1-1), which notched its first victory of the season Saturday with a 34-7 triumph over McNeese State, a Football Championship Subdivision school.
UCLA’s next opponent, Fresno State (2-1), received votes in both polls after walloping Cal Poly, 63-10, one week after nearly knocking off Oregon. The Bruins will face the Bulldogs on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.