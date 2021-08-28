Kirk Herbstreit and Matt Leinart predict UCLA will surprise with breakout season
Kirk Herbstreit and Matt Leinart have hopped on the UCLA football bandwagon.
Yes, that Matt Leinart, who won a Heisman Trophy while leading crosstown rival USC’s offense.
Before the Bruins pummeled Hawaii 44-10 Saturday at the Rose Bowl, Herbstreit predicted a breakthrough season for the program under embattled coach Chip Kelly.
“I’m going to make a prediction right now for UCLA,” Herbstreit said during ESPN’s College GameDay. “Fourth year for Chip Kelly, 20 starters coming back. You mentioned the quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, as a guy whose making his 25th start, has got experience.
“This is a team that lost all four of their losses by six points or less [last season].
“UCLA is going to become a story this year and this quarterback is going become to a story. UCLA is going to be a surprise team. Everyone is going to go from questioning Chip Kelly to saying, ‘There’s Chip Kelly.'"
Fellow analyst Desmond Howard responded, “I was about to ask you, a good story or a bad story?”
Herbstreit replied, "... In September, ‘Who would have thought, UCLA?’ I’m going to tell you, look out for UCLA.”
Herbstreit shared a clip of his prediction on Twitter after UCLA’s win Saturday and Leinart endorsed the call.
“Agree,” Leinart posted. “Sneaky and seems like it’s time for them to make a splash!”
