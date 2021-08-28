Kirk Herbstreit and Matt Leinart predict UCLA will surprise with breakout season

Kirk Herbstreit and Matt Leinart have hopped on the UCLA football bandwagon.

Yes, that Matt Leinart, who won a Heisman Trophy while leading crosstown rival USC’s offense.

Before the Bruins pummeled Hawaii 44-10 Saturday at the Rose Bowl, Herbstreit predicted a breakthrough season for the program under embattled coach Chip Kelly.

Agree. Sneaky and seems like it’s time for them to make a splash! https://t.co/UHxaGl5WNA — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) August 29, 2021

“I’m going to make a prediction right now for UCLA,” Herbstreit said during ESPN’s College GameDay. “Fourth year for Chip Kelly, 20 starters coming back. You mentioned the quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, as a guy whose making his 25th start, has got experience.

“This is a team that lost all four of their losses by six points or less [last season].

“UCLA is going to become a story this year and this quarterback is going become to a story. UCLA is going to be a surprise team. Everyone is going to go from questioning Chip Kelly to saying, ‘There’s Chip Kelly.'"

Fellow analyst Desmond Howard responded, “I was about to ask you, a good story or a bad story?”

Herbstreit replied, "... In September, ‘Who would have thought, UCLA?’ I’m going to tell you, look out for UCLA.”

Herbstreit shared a clip of his prediction on Twitter after UCLA’s win Saturday and Leinart endorsed the call.

“Agree,” Leinart posted. “Sneaky and seems like it’s time for them to make a splash!”