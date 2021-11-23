UCLA vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, live updates and more

No. 2 UCLA defeats Bellarmine in tuneup before Final Four rematch with Gonzaga

UCLA guard Jaylen Clark dunks against Bellarmine during the first half of Monday’s win. (Ellen Schmidt / Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — On the eve of its biggest nonconference game of the season, UCLA is an unbeaten team without an identity.

It didn’t console coach Mick Cronin that his second-ranked Bruins persevered for a 75-62 victory over Bellarmine on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in the Good Sam Empire Classic given their across-the-board deficiencies.

“To me, this is a loss,” said Cronin, whose Bruins (5-0) will face top-ranked Gonzaga on Tuesday. “The things that I care about — hustle, attitude, effort, execution, things that will get you wins when they really count — to me Bellarmine won in every category.”

Cronin benched starters Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard to start the second half in favor of Peyton Watson and David Singleton, who carried the team for much of the game. Watson, the freshman guard who entered the game with 13 points in his career, scored 19 points on nine-for-12 shooting in only 19 minutes, showcasing the talent that’s expected to make him an NBA lottery pick while continuing to get more comfortable at the college level.

