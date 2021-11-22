Eight decades of Bruins standouts look back at UCLA-Gonzaga Final Four thriller

UCLA forward Cody Riley scores over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme in the second half. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Bio: Martin completed his UCLA career second in school history in assists (636) and steals (179) while helping the Bruins reach an NCAA tournament regional final in 1992. He went on to a lengthy professional career before transitioning into coaching and player development as a lead instructor for Legacy West Basketball alongside Mitchell Butler, a fellow Bruin teammate.

What did it feel like watching the Gonzaga game?

“Well, it was really good to watch. The UCLA kids were competing, they played hard, they were playing for one another. Throughout the whole tournament run, it was just kind of really cool to watch them fight and get through and advance — you know, survive and advance is the thing, and they went out there and played really well, played together on both ends of the floor and it was cool. Definitely made me feel prideful.”

What was your favorite moment?

“Just their whole run, to see it from game to game, their confidence growing each game, them playing together, them taking and making timely plays on both ends of the floor, that was what kind of stood out to me, that they were able to do that on the offensive end and the defensive end — when they needed a stop, they got a stop, when they needed a big bucket, they got a big bucket, so that was really cool.”

How did you react when Jalen Suggs’ shot went in?

“All I could do was smile and laugh because I couldn’t believe the game came down to that and a guy hits a halfcourt shot to go in to beat UCLA and I had to kind of sit there for a minute and watch it again, it was a little bit in disbelief. But at the end of the day, the kids, they played very well, they fought hard, to watch them make that run through the tournament was really cool because you could tell they were playing for one another — that’s what UCLA basketball is about, talented guys playing together and pulling in the same direction.”

What did the game mean for the program?

“You know, it was a good start to what they have going there. … As far as UCLA basketball being ‘back,’ we’ve never left—they went through a down period and they’re playing to rectify that, but UCLA basketball is here to stay. It’s UCLA, Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke and everybody else is still scratching for a brand.”

What’s your prediction for Tuesday?

“UCLA had a big win against Villanova, which is really good, and I think they have a lot of confidence and it extends from last year and the success they had and you can see it carrying it over to this year and how they’re playing, so it will be a good test for them and it will be exciting. Games like this are why you go to UCLA to play basketball.”