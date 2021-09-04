UCLA vs. LSU: Live updates, news, analysis, video and more

Plaschke: UCLA once ran Ed Orgeron out of town, but he’s back with LSU: ‘I’m so damn excited’

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is excited about facing UCLA in the Rose Bowl. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

One of the most beloved college football coaches in this city’s history will lead a team from across the country onto the Rose Bowl field Saturday afternoon with emotions as thick as that voice.

UCLA once handed Ed Orgeron the worst loss of his life.

At the same time, UCLA also led him to the greatest moment of his career.

On his first public return to Los Angeles since a 2013 loss to the Bruins both booted him out of his USC job while sending him home to greatness at Louisiana State, the national championship coach of the Tigers is not going to know whether to laugh or cry.

Knowing Coach O, he’ll probably do both.

“I’m so damn excited,” he said in a phone interview this week. “It is kind of surreal.”

