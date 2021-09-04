UCLA vs. LSU: Live updates, news, analysis, video and more

Plaschke: UCLA once ran Ed Orgeron out of town, but he’s back with LSU: ‘I’m so damn excited’
One of the most beloved college football coaches in this city’s history will lead a team from across the country onto the Rose Bowl field Saturday afternoon with emotions as thick as that voice.
UCLA once handed Ed Orgeron the worst loss of his life.
At the same time, UCLA also led him to the greatest moment of his career.
On his first public return to Los Angeles since a 2013 loss to the Bruins both booted him out of his USC job while sending him home to greatness at Louisiana State, the national championship coach of the Tigers is not going to know whether to laugh or cry.
Knowing Coach O, he’ll probably do both.
“I’m so damn excited,” he said in a phone interview this week. “It is kind of surreal.”
UCLA vs. LSU: Historic first meeting has huge ramifications
Oh, it’s big.
Add in all the qualifiers, parse it any way you want, there’s going to be a momentous game involving UCLA on Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl.
“It doesn’t get any bigger than this,” Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said.
It’s UCLA versus No. 16 Louisiana State in the first meeting between the universities and what the Bruins hope is the start of restoring the sort of buzz around the program last felt during the Obama presidency.
Routing Hawaii in the season opener was a great start, but it doesn’t come with the Cajun cachet that would accompany toppling the Tigers only 1½ years after they won the national championship.
Even UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who calls every game the Super Bowl, recognized this one’s significance.
“It’s a huge game,” Kelly said. “You get an opportunity to see a really, really good football team in LSU and obviously I think we’re off to a good start, so it should be a great game.”