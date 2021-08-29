Big response to UCLA ticket offers could lead to huge crowd at Rose Bowl against LSU

If all goes well, UCLA’s turnabout in the stands will mirror its resurgence on the field.

After routing Hawaii, 44-10, in their season opener before an announced crowd of 32,982 at the Rose Bowl, the Bruins are hoping to follow one of their smallest attendance figures with one of the largest in recent seasons when No. 16 Louisiana State arrives Saturday.

Athletic department officials have done seemingly everything short of offering free limousine service to the game in their efforts to fill the stadium. Complimentary tickets have been distributed to UCLA students, high school students in Southern California, youth football and other youth sports teams as well as active military members and veterans.

The response among high school students — who could also purchase up to eight additional tickets at $30 each — was so robust that they reached their allotment of tickets within 48 hours, forcing UCLA to cease the offer. Youth football and other youth sports teams also quickly gobbled up their chunk of tickets.

Additionally, the school is selling tickets for $30 to young alumni, inviting them to sit in the Den student section, as it tries to reinvigorate a fan base that has largely ignored the team in recent years. UCLA’s average attendance of 43,849 in 2019 before the pandemic struck was the lowest at the Rose Bowl since the team made the historic venue its home stadium for the 1982 season.

The Goodyear blimp flies above the Rose Bowl as Hawaii plays UCLA during the second half on Saturday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The announced crowd for the game against Hawaii was the second smallest in the history of a stadium that officially seats 80,000 for UCLA home games. It’s easy to envision the team more than doubling its attendance from the season opener this week thanks in large part to a throng of LSU fans expected to number around 20,000, barring travel difficulties caused by Hurricane Ida.

The Tigers flew to Houston on Saturday night ahead of the storm making landfall in Louisiana. They’re expected to practice three days in Houston before flying to Los Angeles.

Big crowds have been rare at the Rose Bowl in recent seasons. The decline started after the Bruins averaged a school-record 76,650 during the 2014 season, including 82,431 for their 38-20 victory over USC. UCLA has not topped 70,000 fans at the Rose Bowl since drawing 71,137 against USC in 2016.

That could change Saturday.