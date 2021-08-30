UCLA vs. LSU: News, analysis and updates leading up to Saturday’s game

Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn’t get clearance to take flight like he did against Hawaii

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson tries to get past Hawaii defensive back Chima Azunna during the Bruins’ win Saturday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Hey, Dorian: Don’t do that.

That was essentially the message that UCLA coach Chip Kelly conveyed to his quarterback after watching Dorian Thompson-Robinson try — and fail — to hurdle a defender Saturday against Hawaii.

Thompson-Robinson awkwardly spun in midair at the end of the 13-yard run in the first quarter but avoided injury, something that has nagged the senior in each of his first three seasons while sitting out games because of various wounds.

“We always talk to our guys about making proper decisions in that situation,” Kelly said Monday before practice. “He’s done that before because of his athleticism, but that wasn’t the right maneuver at the right time, so we’ll cover that.”

By going airborne, Thompson-Robinson also risked a fumble that could have proved pivotal so early in the game that the Bruins eventually won in a 44-10 runaway.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson tries to hurdle over Hawaii defender Chima Azunna in the first quarter Saturday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

“No one wants to put themselves in harm’s way,” Kelly said, “so we’ve got to protect ourselves and we’ve got to protect the football.”

Running the ball wasn’t a big part of Thompson-Robinson’s arsenal against the Rainbow Warriors. He finished with 16 yards in three carries and was sacked once.

It was also one of Thompson-Robinson’s less memorable games throwing the ball as he completed half of his 20 passes for 130 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. UCLA won in dominant fashion thanks mostly to a running game that produced 244 yards and four touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson was scheduled to speak with reporters after practice Monday.

Etc.

Running back Ethan Fernea, who limped off the field near the end of the third quarter, returned to practice Monday and was moving around without any limitations.… Kelly on former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel saying coaches wearing shorts and T-shirts at a college football game was too casual: “We modeled it after his golfing attire.”