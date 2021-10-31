UCLA vs. Utah: Live updates, news, odds and highlights

‘He’s a tough kid, he’ll play.’ Utah expects to face UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson warms up before a game against Washington on Oct. 16. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

In keeping with the theme of its wildly wavering season, UCLA was confronted with only end-of-the-spectrum possibilities heading into its most pivotal game of 2021.

As part of the best-case scenario, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football, would be able to push through the apparent throwing-hand injury he suffered last week to start against Utah.

The other option would be to go with Ethan Garbers, a promising newbie who has thrown all of seven passes since bidding farewell to high school stardom.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham seemed unequivocal about which way it would go Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, even if he was not privy to the Bruins’ medical reports.

Read more >>>