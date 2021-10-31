UCLA vs. Utah: Live updates, news, odds and highlights

‘He’s a tough kid, he’ll play.’ Utah expects to face UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson
In keeping with the theme of its wildly wavering season, UCLA was confronted with only end-of-the-spectrum possibilities heading into its most pivotal game of 2021.
As part of the best-case scenario, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football, would be able to push through the apparent throwing-hand injury he suffered last week to start against Utah.
The other option would be to go with Ethan Garbers, a promising newbie who has thrown all of seven passes since bidding farewell to high school stardom.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham seemed unequivocal about which way it would go Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, even if he was not privy to the Bruins’ medical reports.
UCLA vs. Utah: College football betting lines, odds and picks
UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes (-6.5, 60.5)
It’s awkward and painful to watch, but when Chip Kelly dances he takes one step forward followed by one step back. That has been the UCLA coach’s lame dance routine this season. Just when it appears the Bruins are ready to rise in the Pac-12 standings, they fall flat. UCLA blew a 14-0 lead in a 34-31 loss to Oregon that killed most of the momentum Kelly had seemingly built. The Bruins dropped their third consecutive home game after being upset by Arizona State and Fresno State.
Four years into his program rebuild, Kelly’s offense is inconsistent, and the Bruins’ defense remains an embarrassment. Monitor the status of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who left Saturday’s game with an injury late in the fourth quarter. His replacement, Ethan Garbers, played well before throwing the game-ending interception.
The good news for the Bruins, who are 3-0 on the road, is they play in Salt Lake City this weekend. After a 42-34 loss at Oregon State, Utah slipped into a tie with Arizona State for first place in the South Division. Utes quarterback Cameron Rising passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns while taking his first loss in four starts this season.