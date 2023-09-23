No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 11 Utah: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dante Moore’s poise under pressure is among five things to watch for UCLA vs. Utah

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore warms up before a win over North Carolina Central on Sept. 16. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Dante Moore is doing special things early in his UCLA career.

This would be the topper.

He has a chance to become the first true freshman quarterback to beat Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium since Oregon’s Justin Herbert in 2016 when the No. 22 Bruins (3-0) face the No. 11 Utes (3-0) on Saturday afternoon.

It’s a much bigger challenge than beating San Diego State and North Carolina Central. The two-time defending Pac-12 champion Utes have won 16 consecutive home games, dating to 2020, and have not lost to UCLA in Salt Lake City since 2015.

“That’s one special team, so it’s going to be a great battle,” Moore said this week, adding that he had looked up the capacity of 54,000 at Utah’s stadium and expected that number to fill the place for both teams’ conference opener.

