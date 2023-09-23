No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 11 Utah: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dante Moore’s poise under pressure is among five things to watch for UCLA vs. Utah
Dante Moore is doing special things early in his UCLA career.
This would be the topper.
He has a chance to become the first true freshman quarterback to beat Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium since Oregon’s Justin Herbert in 2016 when the No. 22 Bruins (3-0) face the No. 11 Utes (3-0) on Saturday afternoon.
It’s a much bigger challenge than beating San Diego State and North Carolina Central. The two-time defending Pac-12 champion Utes have won 16 consecutive home games, dating to 2020, and have not lost to UCLA in Salt Lake City since 2015.
“That’s one special team, so it’s going to be a great battle,” Moore said this week, adding that he had looked up the capacity of 54,000 at Utah’s stadium and expected that number to fill the place for both teams’ conference opener.
Freshman quarterback Dante Moore is working to make UCLA a national power
Dante Moore saw the family mantra more than he heard it.
His father heading out the door for long days at the Ford plant where he worked as an engineer. Bartending at Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers games. Mowing lawns as part of another side job. Somehow still finding time to coach youth teams and make every one of Dante’s games.
On the move from sunrise to nightfall, and often beyond, Otha Moore Sr. didn’t have to say it for his son to feel it.
Hard work is undefeated.
Dante lived that motto himself, the quarterback running extra laps after youth football games while observers laughed. As a high school freshman, he met with a quarterback guru the mornings before games. The next morning, he’d rise early for another workout. His coach told him he had to slow down or he’d wear out his arm.