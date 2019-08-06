UCLA linebacker Tyree Thompson undergoes surgery for undisclosed injury

UCLA senior inside linebacker Tyree Thompson tweeted Monday that he underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury, potentially depriving the Bruins of a projected starter.

The severity of Thompson’s injury and a timetable for his return were not immediately known. UCLA coach Chip Kelly has not addressed Thompson’s status and is not scheduled to speak with the media again until Thursday.

Thompson’s tweet included a picture of him in a hospital bed with his lower left leg and foot heavily bandaged. Thompson had missed practice Sunday but was spotted in the weight room wearing a yellow jersey, signaling he was injured.

Minor set back for a major comeback!Successful surgery God is Good 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #myparents pic.twitter.com/R47GwsY5pd — Ree📞🙏🏿 (@TyreeT_) August 6, 2019

“Minor set back for a major comeback!” Thompson tweeted Monday.

Advertisement

Thompson, a transfer from L.A. Valley College and Sacramento State, started all 12 games last season and finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles.

Thompson’s absence will provide an opportunity for Lokeni Toailoa and Je’Vari Anderson, who had been working with the second team, to move up on the depth chart.