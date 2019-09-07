Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
UCLA Sports

UCLA falls to San Diego State for the first time to drop 0-2

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passes under pressure from San Diego State rushers Kyahva Tezino and Keshawn Banks during second quarter action at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Sep. 7, 2019
4:34 PM
Chip Kelly, widely known as an innovator, did something Saturday that none of his UCLA predecessors could do: He lost to San Diego State.

The Bruins coach hit a new low in a tenure that continues to veer wildly astray, his team falling to the Aztecs, 23-14, before an announced crowd of 36,951 at the Rose Bowl that was its smallest at home since 1994.

UCLA (0-2) got a defensive stop to start the game, scored a touchdown on its opening drive and the rest of the game was all San Diego State. It was the Aztecs’ first triumph over the Bruins after entering the game with a 0-21-1 record in a series that started in 1922.

The Aztecs (2-0) picked apart the UCLA secondary like a bowl of chicken wings, with quarterback Ryan Agnew completing 23 of 31 passes for 293 yards with one touchdown.

A “Let’s go Aztecs!” chant could be heard in the final minute of the mostly empty stadium.

Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed his first five passes and turned in a far more efficient performance than he had during his team’s season-opening loss to Cincinnati, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Thompson-Robinson got sandwiched between two defenders for no gain on fourth and one with a little more than four minutes left, turning the ball over on downs. Kelly could only stare blankly with his arms folded across his chest. Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of 35 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown but lost a fumble after taking a hard hit.

UCLA generated just 261 yards of offense even with running back Joshua Kelley returning. Kelley had 53 yards in 15 carries with one touchdown, getting stuffed for a four-yard loss on fourth and one with 2½ minutes left.

It was a rough day for Bruins cornerback Elijah Gates, who was twice called for pass interference and once for defensive holding. With San Diego State holding just a 20-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter and facing a third down, Gates was beaten by receiver Jesse Matthews for an 18-yard completion that gave the Aztecs a first down.

San Diego went on to kick a 25-yard field goal for the game’s final points.

