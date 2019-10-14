Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s players know something Chip Kelly doesn’t when it comes to Stanford

UCLA coach Chip Kelly
UCLA coach Chip Kelly says he hasn’t been keeping a mental tally on how the Bruins have fared against Stanford in recent years.
(Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Oct. 14, 2019
3:22 PM
Share

UCLA coach Chip Kelly likes to draw from an array of sources for his motivational sayings, but apparently one of them is not philosopher George Santayana.

As Santayana wrote in “The Life of Reason,” “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Kelly would seemingly fit into that category based on his professed knowledge of the UCLA-Stanford series. Asked on Monday how much he knew about the rivalry, Kelly recalled his team losing to the Cardinal 49-42 last season in a back-and-forth thriller.

“That’s about the extent of it,” said Kelly, whose Bruins (1-5 overall, 1-2 Pac-12 Conference) face the Cardinal (3-3, 2-2) on Thursday night in Palo Alto.

Advertisement

Was Kelly aware that Stanford held a long winning streak in the rivalry?

“I am not aware of that,” he said.

It’s a streak that goes to 11, UCLA last beating the Cardinal on Oct. 18, 2008, when quarterback Kevin Craft rolled out and lofted a pass to tight end Cory Harkey in the back of the end zone with 10 seconds left. The Bruins’ 23-20 victory was their fifth consecutive triumph in the series and their sixth in a row between the teams at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA Sports
UCLA coach Chip Kelly on Theo Howard’s transfer: ‘I would do the same thing’
Theo Howard, Tank Kelly
UCLA Sports
UCLA coach Chip Kelly on Theo Howard’s transfer: ‘I would do the same thing’
UCLA senior receiver Theo Howard told his coach that he was leaving and his coach said OK.

It’s been all Stanford since then.

Advertisement

UCLA’s Cardinal sins have included letting Heisman Trophy runner-up Toby Gerhart run wild in 2009, losing 35-0 in 2010, Ka’imi Fairbairn’s missed field-goal try in the Pac-12 championship game in 2012 and a different sort of miss in 2016 as part of coach Jim Mora’s shift to a pro-style offense intended to topple the conference heavyweight.

Stanford’s dominance has resulted in UCLA’s longest losing streak in a series since it joined what would become the Pac-12 in 1928. Kelly said the sustained supremacy would not become a psychological factor among his players.

“I don’t even think anybody’s ever talked about it,” Kelly said, “so it can’t be a psychological factor if no one talks about it.”

Oh, they’re talking about it.

Sophomore receiver Chase Cota, when asked when was the last time UCLA had beaten Stanford: “Eleven years ago.”

Sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, when asked the same question: “2009 … 2008. I think I heard that.”

Senior center Boss Tagaloa, who has marinated in as many Stanford losses as anyone on the team, said he’s ready to savor a different outcome.

UCLA Sports
Pac-12 commissioner believes Fair Pay to Play Act won’t help women athletes
Pac-12 Media Day Basketball
UCLA Sports
Pac-12 commissioner believes Fair Pay to Play Act won’t help women athletes
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott believes California’s Fair Pay to Play Act will predominantly benefit only high-profile male college athletes.

“I just know that I haven’t beaten Stanford yet,” Tagaloa said, “so I want get this last ‘W’ before I get up out of here.”

Advertisement

The Bruins who know their history realize that a victory Thursday wouldn’t be just for them.

“For the guys ahead of us,” Cota said, “obviously that would be a big deal for them to see and for the whole program and moving forward, I think that would be an important win and we need something to help turn this around.”

Wrongfully accused

UCLA’s efforts to reduce penalties suffered a setback Saturday when the Bruins were called for unsportsmanlike conduct heading into halftime … of the USC-Notre Dame game.

It’s true. An official called unsportsmanlike conduct on Notre Dame and UCLA after some pushing and shoving between the Fighting Irish and Trojans on their way to the locker room.

“I did not see that,” Kelly said when asked about the official’s blunder.

UCLA Sports
JC linebacker Mitchell Agude commits to UCLA
Mitchell Agude
UCLA Sports
JC linebacker Mitchell Agude commits to UCLA
UCLA got a commitment from a junior college linebacker for the second week in a row when Mitchell Agude announced his intentions to become a Bruin.

The verbal slip delighted Notre Dame fans, who chanted “UCLA!” in the final minutes of the Irish’s 30-27 victory.

Fortunately, the Bruins won’t be pushed back 15 yards on their first kickoff against Stanford.

UCLA has made strides in the penalty department under Kelly, its 53.3 penalty yards per game this season making it the third-least penalized team in the Pac-12. That’s up from ninth in the conference last season, when UCLA averaged 57.0 penalty yards per game.

“I think our guys have done a good job from a penalty standpoint this season,” Kelly said.

UCLA Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement