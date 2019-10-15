Mt. SAC running back Rachaad White commits to UCLA

UCLA continues to hit the junior college ranks to add to its recruiting class.

The Bruins picked up their third commitment from a junior college player in as many weeks Sunday when running back Rachaad White announced his intentions to become a Bruin on Twitter.

White is the leading rusher in the California Community College Athletic Assn., averaging 130.2 rushing yards per game after running for 214 yards and a score in his last game. White’s 651 yards on 95 carries also lead the association and has helped lead Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut to a 3-2 start this season.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound White was offered by UCLA on Friday. He quickly chose the blue and gold over previous offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Stephen F. Austin.

White was a first-team all-state selection in high school after having more than 2,000 all-purpose yards, including 1,325 rushing, his senior year for Kansas City Center High in Missouri. He attended Division II Nebraska-Kearney for a year before transferring to Mt. San Antonio. White was a backup last season, running for 392 yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries before taking over the starting tailback spot this season.

He is a redshirt sophomore who will have two years of eligibility remaining and two years to complete that eligibility when he arrives at UCLA. White joins junior college linebackers Mitchell Agude and Caleb Johnson as Bruin commits, helping bump the class up nearly 20 spots to No. 53 in less than a month. They are now No. 7 in the Pac-12, having leapfrogged Washington State.

UCLA has 13 commitments. White is the second running back commit in the class, joining Bellflower St. John Bosco’s Nathaniel Jones, who is ranked the No. 449 high school player and No. 29 running back in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. White is the No. 104 junior college recruit and the No. 4 running back. Both Jones and White are rated as three-star prospects.