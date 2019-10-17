Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joshua Kelley help UCLA end losing streak against Stanford

He’ll always have Stanford.

Universally panned as a failure through his first 1½ seasons at UCLA, coach Chip Kelly found a momentary reprieve Thursday night when his team made some history it won’t have to look back at squeamishly.

The Bruins beat Stanford.

It took the Cardinal starting a third-string quarterback and three true freshmen on the offensive line, but UCLA’s 34-16 victory at Stanford Stadium won’t come with any asterisks.

The Bruins snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Cardinal that was their longest against any team in their 100 years of football. It was UCLA’s first victory in the series since 2008 and will spare a future generation of sportswriters from having to rehash quarterback Kevin Craft’s heroics that day.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson became the primary protagonist in the Bruins’ joyous sequel, returning from a leg injury suffered late last month to throw for two touchdowns passes and run for another score. He connected with receiver Kyle Philips on both of the touchdown passes.

The Bruins (2-5 overall, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) were buoyed by an unusually stout defense that capitalized on the presence of Stanford’s Jack West, a sophomore who was making his first collegiate start with quarterbacks K.J. Costello and Davis Mills sidelined by injuries. UCLA sacked West seven times, nearly matching the nine sacks it had logged in its first six games, and held the Cardinal (3-4, 2-3) to 198 total yards of offense, easily the fewest the Bruins have yielded this season.

Stanford finished the game with 55 rushing yards, averaging 1.8 per carry, on a night its offensive struggles came across the board. The Cardinal lost a fumble, converted on just five of 16 third downs and scored just one offensive touchdown, on Cameron Scarlett’s six-yard flip into the end zone with 2 minutes and 50 seconds left.

Stanford’s other touchdown came courtesy of a blocked punt late in the first quarter that Tremayne Brycen fell on in the end zone.

UCLA led only 14-10 after that blunder but began to pull away with 5½ minutes left in the second quarter when Thompson-Robinson faked a handoff and cut outside for a one-yard touchdown run.

The Bruins could feel relatively comfortable about their chances to end their losing streak after kicker J.J. Molson extended their advantage to 27-10 in the third quarter with 43- and 49-yard field goals.

Given UCLA’s recent futility against Stanford, this might have qualified as the signature victory of the Kelly era after his record with the Bruins improved to 5-14. The other win in contention would be UCLA’s triumph over USC last season.

Stanford fans among an announced crowd of 31,464 that appeared half that size booed Cardinal coach David Shaw early in the fourth quarter when he momentarily elected to punt with his team facing fourth and two at the UCLA 33. But after officials checked the spot, Shaw sent his offense back onto the field and Scarlett was stopped short of the first down by Bruins defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa.

Thompson-Robinson completed 21 of 34 passes for 192 yards and showed early in the game that he was fully recovered from his leg injury when he sprinted away from defenders for a 39-yard run. He ran for 66 yards even though he was sacked three times.

UCLA running back Joshua Kelley gained 176 yards in 18 carries, including a 54-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter and a 53-yard run in the second quarter that put the ball at the one-yard line and set up Thompson-Robinson’s touchdown run.

The Bruins band, which made the trip, serenaded the team in the final minutes with a flurry of songs.