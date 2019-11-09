Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
UCLA Sports

UCLA basketball seeks reliable offense, progress on other shortcomings

1/16
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Chris Smith (5) during the second half of a game Nov. 6 against Long Beach State at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
2/16
UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) and guard Chris Smith (5) celebrate after a basket during the first half of a game Nov. 6 against Long Beach State at Pauley Pavilion.   (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
3/16
UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) goes up for a layup against Long Beach State center Joshua Morgan (24) during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
4/16
UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and others watch the ball on a free-throw attempt during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
5/16
Long Beach State guard Jordan Roberts (2) and UCLA forward Shareef O’Neal (22) battle for a rebound during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
6/16
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) talks with coach Mick Cronin on the sideline during the first half of a game against Long Beach State on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
7/16
UCLA coach Mick Cronin looks at forward Shareef O’Neal (22) during the first half of a game against Long Beach State on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
8/16
UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) dunks the ball during the first half of a game against Long Beach State on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
9/16
Long Beach State guard Jordan Griffin (11) goes up for a layup during the first half of a game against UCLA on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
10/16
Long Beach State guard Jordan Roberts (2) shoots while being defended by UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
11/16
UCLA coach Mick Cronin gestures to his players during the first half of a game against Long Beach State on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
12/16
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) dribbles the ball while being defended by Long Beach State guard Drew Cobb (3) and forward Romelle Mansel (13) during the first half of game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
13/16
UCLA guard Chris Smith (5) dunks the ball against Long Beach State during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
14/16
Long Beach State guard Chance Hunter (31) drives to the basket during the first half of a game against UCLA on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
15/16
UCLA guard David Singleton (34) and Long Beach State forward Breyon Jackson (12) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
16/16
Long Beach State guard Jordan Roberts (2) is defended by UCLA guard Chris Smith (5) during the second half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Nov. 9, 2019
1:12 PM
Mick Cronin calls the stat sheet a coach’s enemy because it tests a team’s culture and togetherness when the points and minutes aren’t divvied to every player’s liking.

It can also antagonize when it reveals so many shortcomings.

UCLA’s offensive weaknesses were laid out in small black type for all to see after the Bruins staggered their way to a season-opening 69-65 victory over Long Beach State on Wednesday.

Their sloppiness was disclosed in their 14 turnovers. Freshman point guard Tyger Campbell had four, which was forgivable considering he played a team-high 37 minutes in his college debut. But sophomore guard David Singleton had three turnovers in 13 minutes after committing just 12 turnovers in 559 minutes all of last season.

The Bruins’ lack of ball movement was evident by three starters combining for just one assist. Sophomore guard Jules Bernard finished with no assists and played only 10 minutes after reverting to some of his bad habits from last season, when he drove into defenders and threw up wild, contested shots.

Their lack of perimeter shooters was exposed in their making just five of 19 three-pointers, a less-than-passable 26.3%. Redshirt senior guard Prince Ali made one that gave the Bruins a late five-point cushion, but only after having missed his first four attempts from long range. Five other players combined to miss all six of their three-pointers.

“I think we’ve got a lot of guys nervous when it comes to shooting the ball, but that’s to be expected,” Cronin said afterward, noting that his entire roster is stepping into larger roles with the departures of Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands and Moses Brown. “It’s just going to take us time to find a rhythm, offensively, as we get young guys comfortable.”

Cronin prevailed in his UCLA debut in part because his team scored 24 points off turnovers and snagged 14 offensive rebounds, leading to 12 second-chance points.

Long Beach State contributed to UCLA’s offensive woes by continually switching defenses. The Bruins settled into a better offensive rhythm over the final 20 minutes, scoring 42 points in large part because they committed only four turnovers.

“We did a much better job in the second half,” Cronin said, “when guys were in front of [our bench] so I could kind of direct traffic.”

UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Tyger Campbell
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Tyger Campbell on the sideline during the first half of the Bruins’ basketball season opener against Long Beach State on Wednesday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Bruins will need reliable scorers to emerge soon to have any chance of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Cronin said different players have stepped up in practice and he considers redshirt sophomore forward Cody Riley his best low-post option because of his explosiveness and strength around the basket.

Two mainstays remain limited by injuries, Ali recovering from a sprained ankle suffered in an exhibition game and Singleton still rounding into form from a broken foot sustained during the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Ali, who was wearing a protective walking boot on the day of the season opener, called himself a work in progress. Just like his team.

SUNDAY

VS. UC SANTA BARBARA

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Pauley Pavilion.

On the air: TV: Pac-12 Network; Radio: 570.

Update: If Long Beach State, which returned no one of consequence, gave the Bruins fits, then what might UC Santa Barbara do? The Gauchos (1-0) have brought back their four best players from the team that won 22 games last season and routed Jackson State 83-62 on Wednesday night. Sophomore forward Amadou Sow made all seven of his shots on the way to 20 points for the Gauchos, who shot 59.6% to help coach Joe Pasternack log his 100th career coaching victory.

Ben Bolch
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
