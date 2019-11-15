UCLA rolls to victory over UNLV to start season 3-0

Chris Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds, Tyger Campbell added 15 points, and UCLA defeated Nevada-Las Vegas 71-54 on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins (3-0) led by 22 points in the first half, when they shot 48 percent from the field and scored 18 points off the Runnin’ Rebels’ 10 turnovers.

UCLA made a season-high 10 three-pointers, led by Campbell’s three. The Bruins hit a combined 11 threes in their first two games.

The Bruins had UNLV in catch-up mode early.

Advertisement

They opened the game on a 19-5 run, including 14 unanswered points. Smith scored seven points and Cody Riley added four in the spurt.

The Bruins reeled off another nine straight points with Smith contributing five for their largest lead of the game, 36-14.

UNLV (1-3) cut its deficit to 40-28 with a 7-0 run, including five points by Bryce Hamilton, to end the half.

The Rebels got within nine on a three-pointer by Donnie Tillman early in the second half, but they came no closer.



Advertisement

From there, UCLA outscored the Rebels 19-8 to push its lead to 69-49. Prince Ali finished with 14 points, including UCLA’s 10th three-pointer.

Tillman led the Rebels with 18 points despite four fouls. Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long added 13 points each. Making its first trip to Pauley Pavilion since 1998, UNLV fell to 0-6 in the all-time series.

UCLA will host Southern Utah on Monday in the fourth of five straight home games to start the season.

