UCLA Sports

UCLA hopes to select an athletic director by May

UCLA centennial fundraiser
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block sent a letter to high-ranking university officials outlining who will select the new athletic director.
(Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Nov. 19, 2019
5:06 PM
The search committee that will select longtime UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero’s replacement is made up entirely of university officials, according to a letter that Chancellor Gene Block recently sent to high-ranking school officials.

Monroe Gorden, UCLA’s vice chancellor for student affairs, will chair the eight-person committee that is expected to initiate its search in January and announce Guerrero’s successor in May, according to the letter.

“In preparation,” Block wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Times, “search consultants will conduct meetings with campus constituents whose feedback will inform and guide the search effort. To that end, the committee welcomes input on current opportunities, challenges and priorities that could help set the agenda for UCLA Athletics; ideal qualities and qualifications for our next athletic director; and any other information or insights that will help guide the committee’s efforts.”

Candidates to succeed Guerrero could include Utah athletic director Mark Harlan, a former senior associate athletic director for external affairs at UCLA; Nevada Las Vegas athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, a UCLA alumna; Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey, a member of two Rose Bowl teams at UCLA, and Josh Rebholz, UCLA’s senior associate athletic director for external affairs.

The other members of the search committee are Gregg Goldman, UCLA vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer; Anna Lau, a UCLA professor of clinical psychology; John Mapes, chair of UCLA’s Foundation Board of Directors and father of former Bruins defensive back Michael Mapes; Muriel McClendon, UCLA associate professor of history and associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion; Louise Nelson, UCLA vice chancellor for legal affairs; Christina Rivera, UCLA senior associate athletic director and Mike Teitell, a UCLA professor of pathology and director of the school’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Guerrero is scheduled to retire July 1 after 18 years at the school.

Ben Bolch
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
