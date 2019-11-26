Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
UCLA Sports

Jaime Jaquez Jr. helps UCLA rally in second half to beat Chaminade

UUCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. sets up the offense while defended by Chaminade guard Isaac Amaral-Artharee during the first half on Nov. 26, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. sets up the offense while defended by Chaminade guard Isaac Amaral-Artharee during the first half Tuesday afternoon in Lahaina, Hawaii.
(Marco Garcia / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Nov. 26, 2019
4:28 PM
LAHAINA, Hawaii  — 

UCLA’s stay here will not go down in infamy.

It looked like the Bruins might be headed for the college basketball equivalent of a cliffside dive into some jagged rocks when they opened the second half with back-to-back-to-back turnovers. That allowed tiny Chaminade, the NCAA Division II school from Honolulu and the longtime darling of the Maui Invitational, to pull into a tie with its far more storied counterpart.

It was then that another unlikely story line emerged.

UCLA freshman guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., inserted into the lineup to start the second half in place of struggling Chris Smith, infused some energy into his team and helped the Bruins pull away for a 74-48 victory over the outmanned Silverswords at the Lahaina Civic Center.

It started with Jaquez taking a pass from Cody Riley for a layup to break the tie and continued a few minutes later with Jaquez leaping high into the air to steal an inbound pass before a give-and-go play with Smith for a layup. By the time Jaquez came up with a block and got fouled going after the loose ball, UCLA was up by 10 points and comfortably on the way to breaking its two-game losing streak.

The Bruins (5-2) will play No. 3 Michigan State in the fifth-place game Wednesday morning.

Jaquez finished with a career-high 17 points on eight-for-11 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot in 30 minutes, a strong-across-the-board showing that made a compelling case for additional playing time. Riley added 15 points and David Singleton made all of his career-high five three-pointers in the second half on the way to 15 points for UCLA.

The Bruins bounced back defensively, holding Chaminade to 23.3% shooting, after giving up an average of 83 points over its previous two games. UCLA had held opponents to an average of 60.3 points earlier in the season.

Tyler Cartaino had nine points for Chaminade, which fell to 8-94 all-time in the Maui Invitational, including an 0-35 record on the second day of the tournament

UCLA tipped off 12 1/2 hours after it had left the arena following its loss to Brigham Young in the opening round, and it showed in a sluggish opening stretch.

UCLA led 22-16 at halftime, the narrow advantage a function of holding the Silverswords (2-2) to six made baskets and 19.4% shooting while making only 10 baskets and committing 12 turnovers. Eight Bruins committed at least one turnover in the first half, with traveling violations becoming seemingly contagious near halftime.

Ben Bolch
