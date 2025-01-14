Jaime Jaquez Jr. receives hero’s welcome in Camarillo jersey retirement ceremony

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat returned to Camarillo High on Tuesday for his jersey retirement ceremony.

The hometown boy from Camarillo, Jaime Jaquez Jr., returned to the high school gym where he spent countless hours sweating, diving for loose balls and dunking. It was a much-beloved homecoming Tuesday night in front of a community that always appreciated his loyalty and dedication.

“We get to etch his name in history,” Camarillo coach Brendan Garrett said

Jaime Jaquez Jr. The pride of 805. Camarillo High. pic.twitter.com/gOYi41PeCi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2025

The ceremony involved retiring his jersey No. 24 as pyrotechnics went off in the gym. There also was a banner unveiled and future Scorpions will be able to see a display in the gym foyer and have someone to serve as a standard for excellence, having gone from Camarillo to UCLA to the Miami Heat.

“I love this community,” Jaquez said. “Everybody here believed in what I could do.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. remembers the blood, sweat and tears from Camarillo gym. pic.twitter.com/qHJQhpGZI9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2025

The timing could not have been more perfect, with Jaquez in town to play the Clippers on Monday and the Lakers on Wednesday. And Camarillo’s basketball team is having its own dream season, standing at 19-1 going into a league game against Simi Valley.

Advertisement

In 2018, members of this year’s Camarillo basketball team took a photo with Jaime Jaquez Jr. They are Shane Frank (left), Brendan Widerburg, Josh Castaniero, Evan Dela Paz and Jackson Yeates. (Ross Widerburg)

Jaquez remembered taking a photo in 2018 with seniors on this year’s Camarillo team.

“It’s well deserved,” Garrett said of jersey retirement. “He’s a home-grown kid who could have gone anywhere and stayed.”

Jaquez has continued to support the Scorpions with clothing donations to players and Camarillo workers. The family remains Camarillo residents. His sister, Gabby, plays for UCLA’s No. 1-ranked women’s team. Brother Marco is attending junior college. He has a cousin in the basketball program.

Advertisement

Several of his Miami Heat teammates made the trip to the Camarillo gym.

