UCLA loses in ugly fashion to Notre Dame

UCLA is not scheduled to play Notre Dame again, leaving the Bruins with one lingering vision for years to come.

It will invariably involve a Fighting Irish shooter rising for an uncontested three-pointer.

It was as if defending the three-point arc was some foreign concept for UCLA on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion during a 75-61 loss to Notre Dame.

The Bruins continually gave up open looks and were slow to close out on shooters, making the 50th meeting between the intersectional rivals one for the trash heap instead of the record books.

Notre Dame made 15 of 39 three-pointers while building leads as large as 18 points in the second half, giving the Bruins (7-4) another reminder of just how much more work remains to be done under new coach Mick Cronin.

UCLA junior guard Chris Smith scored 10 points and was the only Bruin to reach double figures in scoring after making four of 12 shots. His shooting was reflective of a team that made 22 of 63 shots (34.9%).

Long after Notre Dame (8-3) had secured the victory, guard Prentiss Hubb rose for one final three-pointer for old time’s sake on the way to a game-high 20 points. Dane Goodwin added 16 points for the Fighting Irish, who cooled off only slightly after tying a school record with 20 three-pointers earlier this week against Detroit Mercy.

The first half ended with Notre Dame holding a 31-24 lead and served as useful fodder for those who rue the death of college basketball as quality entertainment.

The teams combined to make five of their first 26 shots and it took UCLA more than 12 minutes to reach double figures in scoring. One Bruins possession featured three offensive rebounds, each one followed by a missed shot. UCLA was equally bad from long range and around the basket, missing layup after layup.

UCLA seemed unsure of itself on offense and more than a bit sloppy, committing four turnovers in the first five minutes.

It might have been hard to concentrate given how saucy the Notre Dame students were. Their first-half chants included “We want Gelo,” a reference to the ill-fated LiAngelo Ball era that lasted one exhibition and “How was China?” when Jalen Hill shot free throws. Hill, who was involved in the international shoplifting incident during a team trip in 2017, missed the first free throw but made the second, even as the volume rose.

The students took it to another level late in the first half when they chanted “USC!”

The only thing the Bruins might have found more irritating was their three-point defense that allowed Notre Dame to score 24 of its points in the first half from beyond the arc.

Goodwin came off the bench to make three three-pointers in quick succession before adding an old-fashioned three-point play to give his team a 31-17 lead. The Bruins scored the next seven points to keep the game from becoming a runaway but were subjected to more torture at halftime when a video was shown on the scoreboard.

It was an ode to Notre Dame ending UCLA’s record 88-game winning streak in 1974.

The Bruins played without sophomore guard Jules Bernard, who injured his right shoulder in practice Friday and had his arm in a sling. He is considered day to day.

His team might take a while longer to recover from Saturday.