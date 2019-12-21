Costly turnovers spoils UCLA’s comeback against North Carolina

One massive comeback was not enough for UCLA. It was just way too sloppy.

The Bruins nearly wiped out a 13-point halftime deficit against North Carolina with some aggressive trapping in the backcourt Saturday afternoon before succumbing to an old, familiar nemesis: turnovers.

UCLA’s carelessness awoke North Carolina’s slumbering offense and resulted in a 74-64 loss in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena that allowed the Tar Heels to end their longest losing streak in a decade.

UCLA (7-5) finished with 23 turnovers, fully negating the fun the Bruins had over the opening minutes of the second half during a spirited comeback.

Advertisement

The frustration deepened with 93 seconds left when Bruins forward Jalen Hill was called for a foul on a replay, followed by a technical foul on the UCLA bench.

UCLA unveiled some backcourt pressure early in the second half and forced a few turnovers while going on a 12-0 run to pull within 36-35. Freshman guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. then went to the free-throw line with a chance to put the Bruins ahead but missed both shots.

Then came a flurry of turnovers for UCLA as the Bruins reverted to their sloppy ways from the first half. Tyger Campbell, David Singleton and Chris Smith each committed a turnover to help North Carolina (7-5) score the next four points.

The Tar Heels continually extended their advantage, with Anthony Harris’ back-to-back three-pointers giving his team a 57-45 lead with a little less than six minutes to play as North Carolina eventually ended its four-game losing streak.

Advertisement

UCLA sophomore guard Jules Bernard was productive in his return from the shoulder injury that had forced him to miss the game against Notre Dame last weekend, scoring a team-high 16 points in 18 minutes.

Jaquez finished with 14 points and Smith had 12 for the Bruins, who have lost two consecutive games. Largely offsetting their offensive production were Smith’s six turnovers and Jaquez’s five. It also didn’t help the Bruins that they made only four of 21 three-pointers (19%).

Armando Bacot scored 15 points and Harris added 14 for North Carolina, which played its third consecutive game without freshman sensation Cole Anthony.

UCLA checked off nearly every conceivable way to cough up the ball on the way to 14 turnovers and a 36-23 halftime deficit. There was a ball that went off a body, a ball that was poked away, a player stepping out of bounds, an offensive foul, a ball that was stripped while dribbling, multiple traveling violations and two passes that were fumbled away because one player was not ready to receive the ball. And that’s just a partial list.

Jaquez was the Bruins’ biggest offender with five turnovers, but he was also a rare source of offense with nine points, presenting a conundrum for coach Mick Cronin when weighing whether to take Jaquez out of the game.

Smith made a spin move and a floater to pull the Bruins into a 19-19 tie before the Tar Heels put their foot down offensively, closing the first half on a 17-4 run.

It was a frustrating look at UCLA’s present for the Bruins past and present in attendance. While former guard Earl Watson sat courtside, point guard Daishen Nix, a standout from Las Vegas Trinity International School who has signed with the team, sat a few rows behind the team bench. Next to Nix was Lakewood Mayfair High shooting guard Joshua Christopher, another prep standout that UCLA covets.