UCLA Sports

UCLA erases double-digit deficit in second half to beat Washington

UCLA guard Chris Smith (5) celebrates with teammate Tyger Campbell after scoring during the second half of the Bruins’ victory over Washington on Feb. 15, 2020, at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA guard Chris Smith (5) celebrates with teammate Tyger Campbell after scoring during the second half of the Bruins’ victory over Washington on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Feb. 15, 2020
9:50 PM
Players were milling about with about five minutes left in the game, UCLA’s David Singleton having just missed a three-pointer that might have been a knockout blow amid a big run.

Teammate Chris Smith walked over to Singleton during the break and patted him on the chest in encouragement, telling him to shoot the next time he got the ball.

He certainly did.

Singleton buried a deep three-pointer on his team’s next possession, eliciting a smile from Smith and extending UCLA’s advantage to seven points during an eventual 67-57 victory over Washington that came the hard way.

“He just told me to keep shooting, we need you to shoot,” Singleton said, “so it’s really good to have that belief from my teammates. It gives me a sense of confidence and a comfort level.”

The Bruins fell behind by 12 points again in the second half, just like they had against Washington State two nights earlier, and the parallels didn’t end there. They tightened their defense and used a 13-2 surge to go ahead by seven points before holding on against the Pac-12 Conference’s last-place team.

UCLA (15-11 overall, 8-5 Pac-12) averted what was shaping up as a backward march all the way to its December doldrums, instead securing its third consecutive victory and seventh win in its last nine games.

Smith finished with 20 points on seven-for-14 shooting and sophomore forward Cody Riley contributed 15 points and seven rebounds in another strong showing off the bench. Singleton had 14 points, making four of nine three-pointers, including the one that put UCLA ahead 58-51.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin said his team’s commitment to working the ball inside against the zone defense changed the complexion of the game.

“That’s why David got open shots,” Cronin said. “If we wouldn’t have gotten the ball to Cody and Jalen [Hill] inside, we would have never come back in this game.”

Ben Bolch
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
