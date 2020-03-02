Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA Sports

UCLA hires Johnny Nansen, a longtime USC assistant, as defensive line coach

UCLA announced the hiring of Johnny Nansen on Monday. Nansen spent the last six seasons at USC in a variety of roles.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
March 2, 2020
5:29 PM
Johnny Nansen, a victim of USC’s recent purge of defensive assistant coaches under Clay Helton, has found a landing spot across town with the Trojans’ archrival.

UCLA announced Monday that it had hired Nansen as defensive line coach, replacing the departed Vince Oghobaase after Oghobaase recently left to accept the same post at Boston College.

Nansen, who has a reputation as a strong recruiter, spent the last six seasons at USC in a variety of roles. Last season, he coached inside linebackers and was the defensive run game coordinator. From 2016 to 2018, he was assistant head coach while also working with linebackers and coordinating the team’s recruiting. In his first two seasons with the Trojans, Nansen was assistant head coach, running backs coach and special-teams coordinator.

Nansen was selected the 2017 Pac-12 recruiter of the year by 247Sports. He had made previous coaching stops at Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State and Louisville. A former standout at Long Beach Jordan High, Nansen played linebacker at Washington State before commencing his coaching career.

Ben Bolch
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
