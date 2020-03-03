UCLA football opens practice looking dramatically different from previous two springs

UCLA’s roster was so depleted when Chip Kelly conducted his first spring practice two years ago that the coach stepped in as a quarterback and threw passes during some drills.

Last year, the number of players barely budged. Sixty players took part in spring drills, just over half the team’s eventual roster.

That made the 99 players who reported for the start of spring practice Tuesday feel like an overflow crowd. There were enough bodies to get in plenty of repetitions for third- and fourth-stringers during team periods.

Kelly did not speak with reporters Tuesday but indicated last month that the increased numbers would translate into more than improved depth.

Advertisement

“Those are things that will pay off,” Kelly said at the time, “in terms of how you’re going to start and how you’re going to play.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was one of six quarterbacks, joined by backup Austin Burton and Washington transfer Colson Yankoff, among others. Thompson-Robinson put plenty of zip on his passes and showed impressive poise. Yankoff, who will be eligible to play after sitting out last year, floated a few passes but displayed the mobility that prompted some to label him one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks coming out of high school.

Demetric Felton Jr. led a fleet of running backs bidding to replace star Joshua Kelley and said he welcomed the competition, particularly before the start of fall camp.

Advertisement

“It’s better to have more guys out here,” Felton said. “Just being able to get more of the team [accustomed] to what we have to do in the spring rather than jumping in after June.”

Always agreeable, Felton said he was open to doing anything to help his team whether it meant becoming the every-down running back or being used in a variety of roles. He served as the on-campus host for graduate transfer Brittain Brown, the player who might be his top competition to assume Kelly’s spot after a promising career at Duke was beset by injuries.

“He’s a big, strong runner,” Felton said, “so, I’m definitely excited for him to come.”

Felton returned for his senior season after receiving NFL draft evaluations recommending that he needed additional seasoning.

“I just really saw another opportunity for me to improve personally and help this team become better this season,” Felton said, “and that’s something that I really wanted to do and be a part of, so that’s why I decided to stay.”

The group of offensive linemen swelled literally and figuratively with the arrival of Atonio Mafi, a 360-pound converted defensive lineman. The Bruins crave extra offensive linemen with the departures of center Boss Tagaloa to graduation, guard Michael Alves to a medical retirement and guard Christaphany Murray to the transfer portal.

“That’s where the need was,” defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa said, “so he’s just a team guy, he was willing to do it.”

Mafi’s switch meant there were two offensive linemen wearing blue No. 56 jerseys, though walk-on Brad Whitworth presumably would have to give up the number if his more established teammate wanted to keep it.

Advertisement

The Bruins welcomed new assistant coaches in Brian Norwood, the defensive backs and defensive passing game coordinator, and Johnny Nansen, the defensive line coach. Odighizuwa said he liked the energy and passion that Nansen exuded and resisted the urge to give him a hard time for having previously coached at USC.

“He might have been an SC guy,” Odighizuwa said before dropping a reference to a UCLA slogan, “but he’s over here, Fours Up.”

The position that appeared short-handed Tuesday was one that was the deepest upon Kelly’s arrival. By the end of practice, walk-ons Greg Dulcich and Michael Churich were the only players working at tight end after sophomore Michael Martinez left the practice field following a cameo appearance.

The usual first-day optimism was amplified by what Felton described as a determination to improve after 3-9 and 4-8 seasons under Kelly.

“We always feel that way after each offseason,” Felton said, “but I can really feel it this year. I feel it in the locker room, I feel it even when we’re away from football. When we’re all together, we keep on talking about just ways we want to improve and how we want to be better.

“It feels different to me.”

