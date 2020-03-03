Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere and Japreece Dean selected All-Pac-12

UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere shoots over Tennessee center Kasiyahna Kushkituah during the second half of an 89-77 Bruins win in the NCAA tournament on March 23, 2019, in College Park, Md.
UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere shoots over Tennessee center Kasiyahna Kushkituah during the second half of an 89-77 Bruins win in the NCAA tournament last spring.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen Staff Writer 
March 3, 2020
10:48 AM
UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere and Japreece Dean were selected to the 15-player All-Pac-12 first team on Tuesday in a vote by the league’s 12 head coaches.

Onyenwere, a junior whose 18.8 points per game rank second in the conference, earned her second straight All-Pac-12 first-team honor. She and Dean, a senior point guard, led the No. 8 Bruins (24-4, 14-4 Pac-12) to their best Pac-12 finish in coach Cori Close’s tenure as the team grabbed the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Dean earned her first All-Pac-12 honor after averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 assists. Her assists per game ranked second in the conference behind three-time conference player of the year Sabrina Ionescu, who was one of three Oregon players selected for the All-Pac-12 first team.

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne earned a spot on the five-player all-freshman team and was honorable mention on the all-defensive team. The freshman from Windward is UCLA’s third-leading scorer with 12.2 points per game and the team’s second-leading rebounder with 6.0 per game. Despite being just 5-foot-9, Osborne leads the Bruins in total offensive rebounds with 85.

USC’s Alissa Pili was named Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year Tuesday. Pili, who averaged 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, is USC’s first conference freshman of the year since Briana Gilbreath in 2009 and the program’s fifth overall. The 6-foot forward was the only freshman named to the All-Pac-12 team after helping the Trojans (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12) rebound from an 0-5 start in conference play to finish with the No. 7 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, which begins Thursday in Las Vegas.

UCLA opens Pac-12 tournament play at 6 p.m. Friday against the winner of USC and No. 10 seed Colorado, who play at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.
