UCLA Sports

Where are they now: A look at UCLA’s 1995 NCAA men’s basketball championship team

Former UCLA star Ed O’Bannon Jr.
(Isaac Brekken / Associated Press)
By Ben Bolch
Eric Maddy
March 21, 2020
7:11 AM
A look at the players and coaches on the 1995 UCLA men’s basketball team and what they are doing 25 years later.

PLAYERS

G Toby Bailey — THEN: Offensive sparkplug moved into the starting lineup late in the season. NOW: Professional basketball agent who works alongside fellow former Bruin Mitchell Butler.

G Marquis Burns — THEN: Reserve suffered a back injury against George Mason in December and transferred to New Mexico State in midseason. NOW: Works in information technology for Coca-Cola in Southern California.

F Kevin Dempsey — THEN: Sharpshooter who got limited playing time off the bench. NOW: Bay Area chef.

G Cameron Dollar — THEN: Tyus Edney’s backup who capably filled in during the national championship game against Arkansas. NOW: Washington assistant coach under Mike Hopkins.

G Tyus Edney — THEN: Made the shot of a lifetime to sustain the Bruins’ national championship hopes. NOW: Director of engagement for the UCLA athletic department.

C Omm’A Givens — THEN: Backup to George Zidek. NOW: Lyft driver in San Francisco.

F J.R. Henderson — THEN: The versatility to play all five positions made him indispensable, even as a freshman. NOW: Having changed his name to J.R. Sakuragi, he’s a center for the Aisin Seahorses of the Japan Basketball League.

F Kris Johnson — THEN: Freshman played a smattering of minutes in 21 games off the bench. NOW: Runs several business ventures and youth showcases while also working as a basketball broadcaster.

F Bob Myers — THEN: Walk-on practice player who would become a significant contributor later in his college career. NOW: General manager of the Golden State Warriors.

C Ike Nwankwo — THEN: Backed up Zidek. NOW: Runs a basketball academy in Thailand and brings players to the UCLA camp every summer.

F Charles O’Bannon — THEN: Started every game and defended opponent’s best offensive player. NOW: Assistant coach at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High who recently moved to Seattle to become a personal trainer.

F Ed O’Bannon — THEN: The Bruins’ emotional leader, top scorer and most talented player. NOW: Probation officer in Las Vegas.

C George Zidek — THEN: Strong post defender who could also run and shoot, with a dependable hook shot. NOW: Broadcaster for Euroleague games described by Jim Harrick as “kind of the Jay Bilas of the Czech Republic.”

COACHES

Head coach Jim Harrick — Assistant coach at Cal State Northridge

Assistant Mark Gottfriend — Head coach at Cal State Northridge

Assistant Steve Lavin — Analyst at Fox Sports

Assistant Lorenzo Romar — Head coach at Pepperdine

Ben Bolch
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Eric Maddy
