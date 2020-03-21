Where are they now: A look at UCLA’s 1995 NCAA men’s basketball championship team

A look at the players and coaches on the 1995 UCLA men’s basketball team and what they are doing 25 years later.

PLAYERS

G Toby Bailey — THEN: Offensive sparkplug moved into the starting lineup late in the season. NOW: Professional basketball agent who works alongside fellow former Bruin Mitchell Butler.

G Marquis Burns — THEN: Reserve suffered a back injury against George Mason in December and transferred to New Mexico State in midseason. NOW: Works in information technology for Coca-Cola in Southern California.

Advertisement

F Kevin Dempsey — THEN: Sharpshooter who got limited playing time off the bench. NOW: Bay Area chef.

G Cameron Dollar — THEN: Tyus Edney’s backup who capably filled in during the national championship game against Arkansas. NOW: Washington assistant coach under Mike Hopkins.

G Tyus Edney — THEN: Made the shot of a lifetime to sustain the Bruins’ national championship hopes. NOW: Director of engagement for the UCLA athletic department.

Advertisement

C Omm’A Givens — THEN: Backup to George Zidek. NOW: Lyft driver in San Francisco.

F J.R. Henderson — THEN: The versatility to play all five positions made him indispensable, even as a freshman. NOW: Having changed his name to J.R. Sakuragi, he’s a center for the Aisin Seahorses of the Japan Basketball League.

F Kris Johnson — THEN: Freshman played a smattering of minutes in 21 games off the bench. NOW: Runs several business ventures and youth showcases while also working as a basketball broadcaster.

F Bob Myers — THEN: Walk-on practice player who would become a significant contributor later in his college career. NOW: General manager of the Golden State Warriors.

C Ike Nwankwo — THEN: Backed up Zidek. NOW: Runs a basketball academy in Thailand and brings players to the UCLA camp every summer.

F Charles O’Bannon — THEN: Started every game and defended opponent’s best offensive player. NOW: Assistant coach at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High who recently moved to Seattle to become a personal trainer.

F Ed O’Bannon — THEN: The Bruins’ emotional leader, top scorer and most talented player. NOW: Probation officer in Las Vegas.

C George Zidek — THEN: Strong post defender who could also run and shoot, with a dependable hook shot. NOW: Broadcaster for Euroleague games described by Jim Harrick as “kind of the Jay Bilas of the Czech Republic.”

Advertisement

COACHES

Head coach Jim Harrick — Assistant coach at Cal State Northridge

Assistant Mark Gottfriend — Head coach at Cal State Northridge

Assistant Steve Lavin — Analyst at Fox Sports

Assistant Lorenzo Romar — Head coach at Pepperdine