Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA leading scorer Chris Smith declares for NBA draft

UCLA Colorado Basketball
UCLA guard Chris Smith.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
April 7, 2020
8:53 AM
Share

UCLA junior guard Chris Smith, the Bruins’ leading scorer and the Pac-12 Conference most improved player, has declared for the NBA draft, his father, Sean, said Tuesday.

“This is a step-by-step process,” Sean Smith said via text message.

Chris Smith has long intrigued NBA evaluators because he’s a bouncy 6-foot-9 prospect with a versatile skill set, but he’s also been inconsistent. He’s considered by some to be a fringe second-round pick after a junior season in which he averaged a team-high 13.1 points to go with 5.4 rebounds per game, becoming a first-team Pac-12 selection.

“I’ll support all my players in anything they decide to do,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said in a text message.

Advertisement

UCLA Sports
UCLA’s 1995 basketball championship team goes virtual for its 25-year reunion
1995 UCLA men’s basketball players and staff
UCLA Sports
UCLA’s 1995 basketball championship team goes virtual for its 25-year reunion
With the coronavirus outbreak putting tradition reunions on hold, the 1995 UCLA men’s basketball NCAA title team improvises by meeting and reminiscing on Zoom.

ESPN has listed Smith as the No. 72 best available prospect, meaning he could be left on the board in a draft that includes only 60 picks. Under current rules, draft-eligible underclassmen have until June 3 to inform the NBA that they intend to withdraw from the draft and return to college.

Sean Smith recently acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding a draft that is scheduled for June 25 but could be pushed back amid the coronavirus outbreak. ESPN reported the NBA informed teams Monday that they are barred from conducting in-person workouts or interviews with draft-eligible players until further notice.

UCLA Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement