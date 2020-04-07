UCLA leading scorer Chris Smith declares for NBA draft

UCLA junior guard Chris Smith, the Bruins’ leading scorer and the Pac-12 Conference most improved player, has declared for the NBA draft, his father, Sean, said Tuesday.

“This is a step-by-step process,” Sean Smith said via text message.

Chris Smith has long intrigued NBA evaluators because he’s a bouncy 6-foot-9 prospect with a versatile skill set, but he’s also been inconsistent. He’s considered by some to be a fringe second-round pick after a junior season in which he averaged a team-high 13.1 points to go with 5.4 rebounds per game, becoming a first-team Pac-12 selection.

“I’ll support all my players in anything they decide to do,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said in a text message.

ESPN has listed Smith as the No. 72 best available prospect, meaning he could be left on the board in a draft that includes only 60 picks. Under current rules, draft-eligible underclassmen have until June 3 to inform the NBA that they intend to withdraw from the draft and return to college.

Sean Smith recently acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding a draft that is scheduled for June 25 but could be pushed back amid the coronavirus outbreak. ESPN reported the NBA informed teams Monday that they are barred from conducting in-person workouts or interviews with draft-eligible players until further notice.