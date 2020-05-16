Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA Sports

UCLA finalizing deal to hire Martin Jarmond as athletic director

UCLA logo
(UCLA)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
May 16, 2020
12:13 PM
UCLA apparently has fended off Boston College’s efforts to retain Martin Jarmond, agreeing in principle to a contract that would make him the Bruins’ new athletic director.

Barring a last-minute breakdown in both sides’ attempts to finalize a deal, Jarmond would become UCLA’s first black athletic director in its 101-year history, according to two people close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

Jarmond, 39, could be introduced in an online video chat as soon as early next week. He prevailed over fellow finalist Desiree Reed-Francois, the Nevada Las Vegas athletic director who withdrew from consideration Friday.

Boston College had attempted to keep Jarmond in place after his strong showing in his three years on the job. He recently hired football coach Jeff Hafley, a former Ohio State co-defensive coordinator and NFL assistant coach, and helped the school raise more than $108 million toward a $150-million capital campaign that was the largest in the history of any athletic department in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jarmond had previously spent a combined 15 years as an athletic administrator at Ohio State and Michigan State.

At UCLA, Jarmond would replace Dan Guerrero, who oversaw a department that enjoyed plentiful success in every sport besides football and men’s basketball during his 18 years as athletic director. Guerrero is scheduled to retire at the end of June.

Ben Bolch
